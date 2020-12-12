Ankit Tiwari's New Romantic Single 'Taarifein' Will Tug At Your Heartstrings!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents a brand new single, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari. It's a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. The song is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani (Sanjeev- Ajay) and lyrics are written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who is known for his work in films like 'Baaghi' and 'Housefull 3'. Bollywood playback singer, Ankit Tiwari needs no introduction, he has given countless hits in films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Airlift' and many more.
The video of the song, directed by Deepak Tagger is just as beautiful as the song. It tracks the story of a sweet, innocent, and love-struck couple played by, the very handsome Kunwar Arora and extremely gorgeous, Tanuja Chauhan.
"My new single 'Taarifein' is a melodious, romantic love song and it's such a beautiful composition by Sanjeev-Ajay. I am really happy with how the song and the video have turned out. Hope the audience really enjoys the vibe of the song and loves it as much as I do," said singer/performer, Ankit Tiwari.
Like most of his love songs, 'Taarifein' is also a track that will a long-lasting impression on the listeners' hearts!
'Taarifein' is a Times Music exclusive release and it's available to watch/listen on Times Music's YouTube channel. It's also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.
Watch it on YouTube:
Hear it on Gaana: https://bit.ly/39TDlkB
