For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2020 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Shye Releases Debut Album 'days to morning glory'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop singer, songwriter and producer Shye has her debut album ‘days to morning glory’ via Where Are The Fruits. A follow up to the 2018 release ‘Augu7ine’ EP, the 14-track album consists of 10 new tracks plus the previously-released singles “too well”, “don’t be shy”, “love u” and “feeling like”. The album is a mixture of folk, techno and indie pop, infused with R&B, modern rock and classical elements, all of which Shye gravitates towards and is heavily influenced by. Listen to ‘days to morning glory’ here: orcd.co/shye-dtmg

The title, ‘days to morning glory’, is a reminder that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. “In my eyes, morning glories though common, are beautiful and it drives home the message to embrace ourselves with all our imperfections,” explains the 18-year-old. “The fact that they faithfully unravel in full bloom each morning but fade away before the day is over is a reminder for us to turn up for ourselves no matter the situation we find ourselves in. Each dawn is a new beginning and a chance to do better for ourselves and for others. Choose to get better, not bitter."

With everything that’s been going on in the world and in her personal life this past year, the title track, ‘days to morning glory’, carries a sense of loss and heartfelt nostalgia for days gone by, as she reminisces on her childhood, “did you know me in primary school?”. The track, “love u”, is a poignantly heartbreaking track with haunting vocals, communicating the feeling of helplessness in trying to reach out to a loved one who’s struggling. Initially released on Soundcloud, Shye finally released it as an official track after numerous requests from listeners. It has since gathered almost 3.5m views since it was published to the YouTube channel mermaidblue at the beginning of 2020.

In the electronic upbeat tracks such as “sometimes” , “don’t be shy” and “i’m fine, no”, Shye uses heavily laced bass parts that form the harmonic foundation and drive the rhythm along, masking the underlying issues of anxiety, love and friendship in this day and age when what you see is not necessarily what you get.

In the track “mundane”, Shye showcases her gentle vocals, accompanied by a simple yet effective groove, exploring elements of R&B and jazz. It’s an observation of how people prey on another’s feelings and insecurities in order to feel good about themselves. This ironically makes them “attract what you attack”.

In “feeling like”, listeners can identify with days when nothing feels right and “what else do you want me to say?”. When bumping into friends in public just makes you “want to melt into the floor”.

The track, “dancing in vain” is a lighthearted anthem which touches on the otherwise harsh “reality is time isn’t something we can fight”. It is a timely wake up call to look at the big picture when the whole world was drastically affected by the pandemic this past year. It is accompanied by a catchy baseline and is definitely something that one can jam out to.

Seeing light at the end of the tunnel, Shye ends the 14 track album with “gone again”. Though somewhat ominous sounding, the closing track is a hopeful reminder that our past with all its mistakes, do not make us who we are today and acknowledges that trials can bring about growth.

This sonic journey is a culmination of a year echoing the issues of coming of age, in which she faces challenges in navigating her heart and the world around her. A world made more intense by the strange and unprecedented time we are living in. The exploration of the themes of regret, forgiveness, friendship and ultimately, growth, and the hope for something greater, all stemming from the heart of personal experiences in the past are perfectly encapsulated in the album. It is an invitation to her listeners to peel off the layers and see the different dimensions of Shye as a musician and as an individual.

Last week, Shye released the music video for her hypnotic new single “i’m fine, no”. In true Shye fashion, the homemade video was filmed and edited herself and is a reflection of the 18-year-old’s frenetic thoughts and feelings amidst these uncertain times. Shye was featured as the cover artist on Spotify’s Rising65 and .ORG playlists as well as placements on Apple Music’s Rising from SG and YouTube Music’s SEA Fresh. The song has also been added to airplay on major stations in Singapore 98.7FM, Kiss 92 and Power 98 as well as regional media features such as MTV Asia, NME Asia, Buro Singapore, Esquire Singapore, and MSN Philippines.
‘days to morning glory’ Tracklist:
1) 33
2) i’m fine, no
3) sometimes
4) too well
5) don’t be shy
6) u make me
7) once
8) love u
9) if I let u in
10) mundane
11) dancing in vain
12) feeling like...
13) days to morning glory
14) gone again

Shye, an 18 year old who’s born and bred in the little red dot of Singapore, writes, records and produces all her music in her bedroom. Shy by nature, this is where she does not shy away from letting her imagination take flight and letting her thoughts and feelings take form through her music. She is happy not to keep to the script but to write her own rulebooks as she goes along. The process of this self expression is both comforting and exhilarating at the same time. Her wish is that her music not only entertains, but speaks to her listeners on some personal level.

After winning the Vans Musicians Wanted show in 2018, Shye went on to win the “Best Song to Unwind to” award in the Youth Music Awards 2019 and performed for TedxSingaporeWomen, regional festivals such as Urbanscapes, Bangkok Music City and Baybeats as well as opening for Clairo, SALES and Superorganism. Shye has also been featured previously by Mothership and FEMALE Magazine. Shye will be performing for Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2021 show alongside Jason Derulo, Benee, Conan Gray and Jeremy Zucker, lewloh, Ramengvrl and more.

Tags
Shye days to morning glory Singer
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2020

Netflix dropped the emotional first trailer for Ariana Grande’s upcoming Sweetener Tour film.

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Evermore’: “we just couldn’t stop writing songs”

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has amassed a huge fan following because of her melodious voice and heart-touching songs. She took to Instagram to make an announcement of her 9th studio album and her second of 2020, titled ‘Evermore’.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Taylor Swift drops dramatic 'Willow' music video

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's romantic roots are growing deep. At midnight, the pop superstar dropped the music video for her new single, "Willow," which is the first track off her surprise ninth studio album, evermore.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2020

NOISKIN to release new single "Save me", out December 18th!

MUMBAI: Alternative metallers NOISKIN are set to release their new single “Save me”, coming out on December 18th. “Save me” is dedicated to a friend who passed away last summer.The band announces:

read more
News | 10 Dec 2020

New York based Indian Singer-Songwriter Atif Afzal has released new mellow single titled Chalti Hai Zindagi

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Atif Afzal introduces us to a mellow Hindi track called 'Chalti Hai Zindagi'. This is the first time ever that a song has been Thought, Written, Composed, Produced, Sung and Released in just a week's time.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Parliamentary group formed to support Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: This morning a group of cross-party MPs and Peers came together to establish an All-Partyread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari inks pact with Thrace Music

MUMBAI: Homegrown short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace read more

top# 5 articles

1
Actor Mithun Purandare new music video "Rakh Hausla" is out now

MUMBAI: Model and actor Mithun Purandare most awaited song “Rakh Huasla” is out now on Zee Music Social Media Platforms. The song was shot just prior...read more

2
Premz releases exciting new album: Taaj

MUMBAI: Hard on the heels of his successful recent single release Fly is the new 10- track album from the highly-acclaimed British Asian rapper,...read more

3
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Evermore’: “we just couldn’t stop writing songs”

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has amassed a huge fan following because of her melodious voice and heart-touching songs. She took to Instagram to make an...read more

4
Film Sayonee's new song "Ek Pappi" by Mika Singh is another melodious track released by the makers!

MUMBAI: Track Ek Pappi song released under T- Series YouTube channel is another track in the kitty of the makers which has gained maximum traction by...read more

5
Priyanka-Nick set for a special appearance at Global Citizen Prize Awards

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group