Ramesh Thete’s first look and teaser launch of his film "THE BATTLE OF BHIMA KOREGAON” is everything magnificent

Lyricist, Producer and Director Ramesh Thete is grandiose and so is the first look of his film “The Battle of Bhima Koregaon”, a film based on historic facts, starring Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Digangana Suryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Krishna Abhishek, Govind Namdeo, Ashok Samarth, Rishi Sharma and others which depicts the happenings during 1795 to 1818.

The first look of the film is painstakingly detailed, historically rich, royal, colorful and precisely emotional. It features the actors in their film characters and without a doubt, it looks majestic.

“On one hand, the film will be closer to the history with cinematic liberty as required, and on the other, it will succeed in removing all the misconceptions surrounding the subject whatsoever and create a congenial atmosphere and social harmony leading to public empathy towards the then untouchables,” says Ramesh Thete.

The untouchable warrior Nagvanshi- Mahar community having been subjected to inhuman and heinous social atrocities by the Peshwa rulers, eventually takes historical revenge on the Peshwai. In a do or die situation, only 500 Mahar soldiers defeat a strong army of 28000 soldiers of Doosra Bajirao Peshwa, thus putting an end to the Peshwa rule.

The teasers of the songs give a feel of grandeur and melody. Sunny Leone has performed the lavni dance on the song "Rangeeli rat ka rang tha wo nyara" for the first time in her career. Shreya Ghoshal has sung this song beautifully. It is touted to be a super hit of the year. Sunny looks impressive and glamorous in her performance.

A duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya is equally melodious. It can also be a super hit. The choreography by Ganesh Acharya is superb.

Banner - Ramesh Thete Films, Produced & Directed By - Ramesh Thete, Creative Director - Ashu Trikha, Observer & Advisor - Gajendra Ahire (National Film Award Winner), Associate Producer - Dhananjay Galani, Executive Producer - Arti Sharma & Vipin Sharma, Story & Concept - Ramesh Thete, Screenplay & Dialogue - Vishal Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Thete , Subodh Nagdeve, Arun Shinde, DOP - Kabir Lal, Action Director - Abbas Ali Moghul, Music Director - Lalit Sen - Ramesh Thete, VFX - Red Chillies Studio

Star cast Arjun Rampal, Digangana Suryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sunny Leone, Milind Gunaji, Govind Namdev, Yateen Karyekar, Ashok. Samrath

Choreographer - Ganesh Acharya, Singer - Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Ramesh Thete, Art Director - Nitin Desai, Casting Director - Dhananjay Galani

Editor - Steven Bernard

The film will be released in the second half of 2021 in multiplexes, theatres and also on RTF company's own OTT platform.