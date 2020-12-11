Premz releases exciting new album: Taaj

MUMBAI: Hard on the heels of his successful recent single release Fly is the new 10- track album from the highly-acclaimed British Asian rapper, Premz. Entitled Taaj, it features a blend of mixing hip hop, moody R’n’B vocals, Trap with both English and Hindi lyrics.
Taaj - which is Hindi for ‘crown’ - is the second solo studio album from Premz which is out today, Friday, December 11th. Premz’s mission with Taaj is to “continue bridging the gap between the British Asian sound and the more mainstream world.”
Through his music, Premz has already amassed over two million views and streams from listeners globally, with his unique infusion of cultures and real-life experiences. He shares through writing and rapping personal experiences that are relatable to others, abolishing the typical terminology of a 'rap artist'.
“This is a very complete project which showcases my versatility across different genres and tempos, while still telling my story and my outlook as a British Asian,”
says Premz.
He adds: “The new album comes straight off the back of my first, Indian Summer, which was nominated for a Brit Asia award. The very next day after the award show I went into the studio and recorded the first track of this album, Fresh.”
Fly, which was released at the end of November, was the third single release from the new album and continues to storm the charts. Adds Premz: "This song is a perfect demonstration of what can happen when you genuinely bring together different cultures and genres on music."
