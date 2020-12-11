For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  11 Dec 2020 14:04

Netflix dropped the emotional first trailer for Ariana Grande’s upcoming Sweetener Tour film.

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21. Now, a new trailer for the film reflects on Ariana's emotional journey.

The trailer starts with the opening notes of "7 rings," one of the artist's singles off her 2019 album thank u, next. It then shows Ariana backstage at one of her concerts, laughing as she tries to find her way around. She looks like a total pro onstage, however, where she performs to massive stadium crowds.

Yet it's not all smiles and bops for Ari: The singer gets emotional in the new trailer, explaining of the tour, "You know it's been hard, physically and mentally, but this show, for sure, saved my life this year. I just inhaled a tear!"
Ariana's Sweetener Tour, which was comprised of 101 shows from March to December 2019, came after a particularly difficult few years for the star.

In May of 2017, Ariana's Dangerous Woman show at the Manchester Arena was bombed in a terrorist attack, killing 22 and injuring 139. Two weeks after the attack, Ariana returned to the Manchester stage for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which included stars like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Later, in September 2018, Ariana's ex-boyfriend and friend Mac Miller died of a drug overdose.

Ariana has been vocal about how her Sweetener Tour helped her deal with these difficult times in her life. She told Vogue in 2019, "I was researching healing and PTSD and talking to therapists, and everyone was like, ‘You need a routine, a schedule.' Of course because I'm an extremist, I'm like, OK, I'll go on tour! But it's hard to sing songs that are about wounds that are so fresh. It's fun, it's pop music, and I'm not trying to make it sound like anything that it's not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy shit."

explore RNM

