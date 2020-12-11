Megan Thee Stallion reveals Beyoncé advices the nicer way and Jay-Z as the turnt up way

MUMBAI: For Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé has gone from what she calls "the standard" to someone she's actually on speaking terms with.

The two Texas natives are no strangers today, but years ago Beyoncé was a superstar while Megan was just a youngster. "I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert," the "Body" rapper recalled to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Dec. 10. "I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow, I wanna do this one day.'"

That day has finally come for the 25-year-old breakout star, who was recognized with four first-time Grammy nominations this year-three of which are for her April remix of "Savage" with none other than Beyoncé.

"Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us," she told Colbert. "She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, girl, pat on the back because this is great."

So, what is it actually like to chat with the Carters? Or, as the host wondered, who gives better advice-Bey or Jay-Z?

"I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice," she responded. "If I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people...He gives me the more hot girl advice."

Meanwhile, his longtime wife "is like, 'Look queen, just rise above,'" the rapper described. "She says it the nicer way—and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way."

With help from her unapologetic music, Megan has been a strong voice for her fans. Her empowering latest hit, "Body," was born out of her own self-acceptance. "In the beginning of quarantine, I felt like I definitely gained the quarantine fifteen," she shared with Colbert. "I was literally in the living room looking at myself like, 'Wow girl, you have really done it. What are you even eating? Why are you baking so much? How many honey buns can we eat?'"

"I was looking at myself in the mirror," she continued, "and I'm like, 'You know what—you look good though. We should dance about it.'"

Now, everyone can do the same while blasting "Body" in their own home. As she revealed, "The hook literally came from me dancing in the mirror admiring my fluff."

The star hopes she can help uplift everyone listening to her music. She explained, "I definitely just want my fans and my supporters to feel like, 'You know what, girl—Megan Thee Stallion said I'm fine, so I must be fine.'"