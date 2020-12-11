Film Sayonee's new song "Ek Pappi" by Mika Singh is another melodious track released by the makers!

MUMBAI: Track Ek Pappi song released under T- Series YouTube channel is another track in the kitty of the makers which has gained maximum traction by the audience.
The film will release on the 18th of December in the theatres.
Song Ek Pappi, is sung by - Mika Singh, Female vocal by anamta khan, Music Composer: Anamta-Amaan, Music on - T- Series.
Directed by - Nitin Gupta and Abhay Singhal
Cast- Tanmay Ssingh, Musskan Sethi, Yogesh Singh, Rahul Roy, Upasana Singh.
