For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Dec 2020 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love' gets DJs from Mars rework

David Guetta and Sia’s smash hit ‘Let’s Love’ continues its upward trajectory, with millions of streams worldwide and remixes by the industry’s biggest names, up next is Italian producer duo DJs from Mars for another remix.

LISTEN HERE

Spinning notes and an accelerating pace kick off the track, building up the tension until Sia’s endearing voice resonates, making its way immediately to the chorus. Heavy keys kick in, followed by thundering drums which lead to the high energy drop. When the bridge kicks in, Sia’s enchanting vocals are accentuated by a transporting spiraling loop. The second drop comes in even stronger than the first one, ending the track in true martian fashion.  

DJs from Mars and David Guetta went viral after the Italian producers delivered an astonishing mega mashup of David’s biggest hits accumulating over 30 million streams.

‘Let’s Love’ hit #1 on the iTunes Global Chart, #1 on the USA Dance Radio Chart, #2 on the European Radio Chart, #6 on the Shazam Global Chart and has picked up over 100 million video plays and streams to date, 22 million YouTube views, and 1 billion #LetsLove on TikTok.

Tags
David Guetta music Sia
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2020

Ankit Tiwari: I nearly went into depression during lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari admits he almost went into depression amid the lockdown, which began in March due to Covid-19. He is now looking forward to fill in more positivity in his life.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Meghan Trainor says she is 'crushing' pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she has gestational diabetes, but is still crushing pregnancy. She admitted that she enjoyed being pregnant while in quarantine. "I am so pregnant," she said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", reports etonline.com.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Netflix dropped the emotional first trailer for Ariana Grande’s upcoming Sweetener Tour film.

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

DIVINE unleashes Punya Paap full album

MUMBAI: It’s no hidden secret that the hip hop community was enthusiastically awaiting a brand-new full-length album from its’ mainstay for over a year.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

BTS' holiday surprise for army has arrived

MUMBAI: Pop supergroup BTS released a special version of their summer smash hit “Dynamite” as a SPECIAL gift for the fans during the holiday season. The remix is packaged with a fun video of BTS captured in a festive mood. Listen and watch “Dynamite (Holiday Remix)” now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Parliamentary group formed to support Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: This morning a group of cross-party MPs and Peers came together to establish an All-Partyread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari inks pact with Thrace Music

MUMBAI: Homegrown short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace read more

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE unleashes Punya Paap full album

MUMBAI: It’s no hidden secret that the hip hop community was enthusiastically awaiting a brand-new full-length album from its’ mainstay for over a...read more

2
Ramesh Thete’s first look and teaser launch of his film "THE BATTLE OF BHIMA KOREGAON” is everything magnificent

MUMBAI: The announcement saw the presence of- Ramesh Thete, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Digangana Suryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Krishna Abhishek,...read more

3
Shye Releases Debut Album 'days to morning glory'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop singer, songwriter and producer Shye has her debut album ‘days to morning glory’ via Where Are The Fruits. A follow up to the...read more

4
David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love' gets DJs from Mars rework

David Guetta and Sia’s smash hit ‘Let’s Love’ continues its upward trajectory, with millions of streams worldwide and remixes by the industry’s...read more

5
Meghan Trainor says she is 'crushing' pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Meghan Trainor says she has gestational diabetes, but is still crushing pregnancy. She admitted that she enjoyed being pregnant while...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group