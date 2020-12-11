David Guetta and Sia's 'Let's Love' gets DJs from Mars rework

David Guetta and Sia’s smash hit ‘Let’s Love’ continues its upward trajectory, with millions of streams worldwide and remixes by the industry’s biggest names, up next is Italian producer duo DJs from Mars for another remix.

Spinning notes and an accelerating pace kick off the track, building up the tension until Sia’s endearing voice resonates, making its way immediately to the chorus. Heavy keys kick in, followed by thundering drums which lead to the high energy drop. When the bridge kicks in, Sia’s enchanting vocals are accentuated by a transporting spiraling loop. The second drop comes in even stronger than the first one, ending the track in true martian fashion.

DJs from Mars and David Guetta went viral after the Italian producers delivered an astonishing mega mashup of David’s biggest hits accumulating over 30 million streams.

‘Let’s Love’ hit #1 on the iTunes Global Chart, #1 on the USA Dance Radio Chart, #2 on the European Radio Chart, #6 on the Shazam Global Chart and has picked up over 100 million video plays and streams to date, 22 million YouTube views, and 1 billion #LetsLove on TikTok.