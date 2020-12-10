Samikssha Batnagar released yet another cover song "Tere Naam" recreated by Music Director Rishi Singh

MUMBAI: Samikssha is one talented actress and her recent run has been proof enough. She is now extending that to youtube where she has sang and featured in a cover song of the superhit song called tere naam. The film has a separate fan base with Salman Khan nailing the character of Radhe. This song is still fresh in the minds of everyone and Samikssha does justice to this song is all we can say. She has launched her own youtube channel and the song is available on her channel. Samikssha looks absolutely gorgeous and she has eyes that talk to us in ways beyond imagination.

We congratulated Samikssha and here is what she has got to say, recently Tishnagi my first debut single was released during lockdown (to know more about Tishnagi hyperlink) and received tremendous love by the audience and my fans. "It's been some time that I had been thinking of singing, Tere Naam (Cover) because I absolutely love this song. I had listened to it endlessly. I hope it invokes the same feel that I had listening to it as a kid. YouTube is a place which has grown leaps and bounds. The audience reach is humongous and you can say things unfiltered and do things that you genuinely want to with utmost honesty.

We love the fact that we have one more interface to see, hear and interact with samikssha. We wish her all the luck and we promise to keep you updated on her.