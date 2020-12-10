phonewifey links up with Kakoushka for his new alternative dance pop anthem 'SO BAD'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of his ‘Phoneveryone’ mixtape in 2019, which featured Adamn Killa, Ava Akira, Roma Radz and heartcoregirl (to name a few), London based artist & producer phonewifey returns with Kakoushka on ‘SO BAD’ a melancholic yet uplifting and melodic alternative dance pop anthem. This single marks the first instalment taken off his 6-track ‘HARD YEAR’ EP coming out on the 22nd of January 2021.

ABOUT HARD YEAR:

"HARD YEAR is part personal-exorcism, part political venting and part love letter to the London rave scene and hard-dance music. I started writing the record in the latter half of 2019 when I was going through some personal stuff, the end of a long-term relationship coinciding with a death in my family was a lot at once, but I was finding that dances and raves in London were really helping me through that moment in my life. There was an exuberance in the music being played and a comradery at the events which made every night, whether it was Trance Party, Noisenix, Endless, NRG, Eastern Margins, Tremors.tv, Princesscore, GÆZ, New Scenery or any of the other countless nights going on around London, something to get excited for. I began to get super influenced by euphoric trance and hard-dance music again, something I had previously been making as a teen, but with a new sense of urgency and combined with the pop and alt-rap influences that were at the core of my music as phonewifey."