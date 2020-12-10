Hungama to stream the 19th edition of 'Khazana – a festival of Ghazals' across its platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today announced the streaming of the country’s biggest ghazal concert, ‘Khazana – a Festival of Ghazals’ on 19th and 20th December from 8 pm onwards. Organized by The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) to raise funds for thalassemic children and cancer patients, the concert will be held virtually this year in light of the current physical distancing norms. Hungama will leverage its vast distribution network to offer viewers around the world a chance to be a part of the concert. Users can watch the concert free on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Facebook pages of Hungama Music, Hungama Artist Aloud, and Hungama’s extended network.

Besides performances from Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota and Sudeep Banerji, the concert will also include performances from Mahalakshmi Iyer, Pandit Ajay Pohankar, Abhijit Pohankar, Pooja Gaitonde, Pratibha Singh Baghel Featuring Deepak Pandit, Samarpan Band Featuring Prithvi Gandharv & Gayathri Asokan, and Sneha Shankar. Additionally, winners of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, India’s only talent hunt for Ghazal singers - Ritwika Mukherjee from Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) and Atul Rao from Jaipur (Rajasthan) will also perform during the concert.

The concert will also give the viewers a chance to donate to The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) through ketto.org. All donations can be made by visiting https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/khazana?payment=form or using the UPI ID that will be visible on the screen during the concert. All proceeds from the concert will go to the charity to help with the treatment of thalassemic children and cancer patients.

Talking about the continued association with Khazana, Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Over the years, Pankaj ji and Khazana have not only brought the most distinguished names from the world of Ghazals on one stage, but through Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, also given a platform to upcoming artists. Besides giving viewers a chance to experience the magic of Ghazals, the concert also represents an extremely noble cause. We are elated to work with Khazana and Pankaj ji once again, and feel honoured to support the two charities.”

Talking about the concert, Padmashree Pankaj Udhas said, “I feel extremely delighted to have the opportunity to offer our patrons a chance to be a part of the virtual Khazana concert. I am certain that viewers worldwide will appreciate the show that we have created for them and help us in making the concert a success. I would also appeal to all the viewers to support CPAA and PATUT and donate wholeheartedly to the cause.”

Besides Hungama Music, Hungama Play and Facebook pages of Hungama Music and Hungama Artist Aloud, users can watch the concert through Hungama Play on MX Player and CloudWalker Smart TVs. Additionally, Hungama’s association with Xiaomi will enable consumers to watch the concert via Hungama Play on Mi TV. Viewers can also stream the concert on Pankaj Udhas’ Facebook page and CPAA’s Facebook page.