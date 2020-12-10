Flowidus and Lee Mvtthews team up for fiery device debut single 'Reason'

MUMBAI: Continuing to champion talent from all corners of the globe, René LaVice and his Device label welcome Australian and New Zealand’s finest duos Flowidus and Lee Mvtthews for their Device debut Reason.
Raphael and Garo AKA Flowidus have been causing a stir on the scene in recent months, with a slew of hits on Elevate Records including Wrong Boy Chat with Dread MC and Don’t Breathe In alongside TREi and Linguistics.
Already known for their ultimate collabs, their latest with label head Friction for By My Side amassed over one million streams whilst landing the duo world-wide acclaim. This new single also follows the success of their breakthrough Arrival EP back on Elevate Records, whilst follow up Footsteps made waves globally landing the lads BBC Radio 1 support.
Recently awarded with Best Electronic Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards, New Zealand natives Graham and Tom AKA Lee Mvtthews are also swiftly rising up the ranks beyond their hometown. Their breakthrough tune Takeover (Ft. Nü) from their debut Bones LP reached no.1 on the NZ Dance Chart whilst amassing over one million plays on Spotify and counting.
More recently, their first release of 2020 Turning Back was the first single to be released on ShockOne’s new label Dark Machine Records, landing the duo BBC Radio 1 support, international recognition and multiple follow ups including Discipline and Don’t Say It on the imprint.
Two forces to be reckoned with whilst complimenting each other’s styles, Flowidus and Lee Mvtthews grace Device for Reason. Boasting oscillating rumbles, triumphant synth riffs and gritty drums, this double duo team have provided all the right ingredients for a relentless D&B banger.
Flowidus, Lee Mvtthews - Reason is out now via Device.
