For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2020 21:16 |  By RnMTeam

Check full list of Live Virtual Concerts of Louis Tomlinson, Justin Bieber and more

MUMBAI: As we continue to dream about a world where thousands of us can be in the same room watching our idols on stage, some of our favourite artists are hosting live virtual concerts to keep our spirits up.
Louis Tomlinson and Justin Bieber are among the pop stars hosting live virtual concerts this month to keep us penciling in plans as if we were headed on a night out.

While Bieber has a show planned for New Year’s Eve, Louis is treating fans to a live performance of his latest album ‘Walls’, which he began to tour in March before the remainder of his dates were postponed.

Why have just one artist when you can have fifteen of the biggest artists and bands on planet earth all in one place for the ultimate throwback bonanza?!

Looking back at some of the most iconic JBB performances throughout the years, from One Direction, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes- it's time to get nostalgic and belt out some of your favourite tunes.

The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.

There are also a few events where artists are coming together for one big show, such as Lang Lang’s International Music Foundation gig.

Here’s a complete list of all the virtual live gigs coming up in December…

Louis Tomlinson - December 12

Louis is reuniting with his band and crew for a show supporting causes close to his heart, including Marcus Rashford’s charity FareShare and the Stagehand Covid-19 Crew Relief Fund.

Louis’ concert will be live-streamed from a secret location in London, which fans will be able to tune into via Veeps, the livestream concert platform.

Gorillaz - December 12-13

Gorillaz are coming to North America with the second stop on their virtual global tour, performing a live show on the 12th - 13th December.

Andrea Bocelli - December 12

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is performing live from Italy’s Teatro Regio di Parma opera house.

The event is called Believe in Christmas and will have appearances by special guests.

Lang Lang, Sam Smith and more - December 12

Over on Lang Lang’s YouTube channel he will be joined by Sam Smith, Diana Krall, Wyclef Jean and more for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation’s first virtual concert.

The show is called Lang Lang & Friends: Reaching Dreams Through Music.

Justin Bieber - New Year’s Eve

Justin Bieber announced he’s putting on his first live performance in four years for New Year’s Eve.

Unfortunately the gig is just for those in the US who are T-Mobile customers.

Tomorrowland - New Year’s Eve

In one of the biggest virtual events of the year to say a long-awaited goodbye to 2020, Tomorrowland is putting on a virtual concert full of amazing artists.

The line-up includes David Guetta, Major Lazer, Diplo and Snoop Dogg.

Tags
Justin Bieber David Guetta Major Lazer Diplo Snoop Dogg Louis Tomlinson
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2020

Justin Bieber slammed fans who encouraged fans to bully Hailey Bieber

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a "sad excuse of a human" called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

The Kardashian-Jenners played a prank on Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and more celebs

MUMBAI: As Good American co-founder Emma Grede perfectly put it in a comment, "Shook just watching this!!"

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

What's happening between Selena Gomez and NBA star Jimmy Butler?

MUMBAI: New couple alert? Not so fast! Selena Gomez recently sparked romance rumors with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted grabbing dinner, according to the Miami Herald.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2020

Martin Jensen and Gaullin Fuse their globally adored sounds in new single 'So We Go' Ft. Katy Tiz

MUMBAI: Bursting with pop flavour, paired with dance sensibilities, Katy Tiz’s alluring vocal piece leads the listener into the mix, paving the way for a crisp percussive arrangement and a bouncy bassline.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2020

Grammy chief CEO Harvey Manson, JR. responded to backlash from The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: In spite of every curveball 2020 has thrown - one particularly tumultuous presidential election season, a disastrous pandemic of near-biblical proportions - the year has yielded some truly spectacular music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The MLC teams up with Blokur, Exactuals, Music Data Services, and TuneRegistry

MUMBAI: The MLC is announcing that four music data companies are joining its Data Quality Initiatread more

News
The Night Time Industries Association comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Parliamentary group formed to support Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: This morning a group of cross-party MPs and Peers came together to establish an All-Partyread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari inks pact with Thrace Music

MUMBAI: Homegrown short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace read more

News
NTIA urges the Government to extend the Forfeiture Moratorium or Face Catastrophic impact on sector

MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more

top# 5 articles

1
Apeksha Music's new track "Main Sharabi" with Rajeev Raja, Nizami Brothers and Dj Sheizwood is a musical delight

MUMBAI: Ajay Jaswal is back with yet another scintillating track, which is bound to stir your souls. The track is all about melody in a Sufiyana...read more

2
Actor Mithun Purandare new music video "Rakh Hausla" is out now

MUMBAI: Model and actor Mithun Purandare most awaited song “Rakh Huasla” is out now on Zee Music Social Media Platforms. The song was shot just prior...read more

3
Samikssha Batnagar released yet another cover song "Tere Naam" recreated by Music Director Rishi Singh

MUMBAI: Samikssha is one talented actress and her recent run has been proof enough. She is now extending that to youtube where she has sang and...read more

4
Benny Dayal on a Mars mission, Shaan will Run to You in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: Harnessing the fanboys in them, the highly feted multilingual singer Benny Dayal and Bollywood playback singing sensation Shaan are stepping...read more

5
Deepshikha Deshmukh recalls the shooting of the iconic song, 'Husn Hai Suhana' in Bangkok

MUMBAI: The feet tapping, dance-inducing beats of 'Husn Hai Suhana' defined the 90s for many film lovers and now the chart-busting hit is back in a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group