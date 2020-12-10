Apeksha Music's new track "Main Sharabi" with Rajeev Raja, Nizami Brothers and Dj Sheizwood is a musical delight

MUMBAI: Ajay Jaswal is back with yet another scintillating track, which is bound to stir your souls. The track is all about melody in a Sufiyana andaaz.

Song Out now -

“Main Sharabi” has everything it takes a song to make it to the playlist of all the die-hard music enthusiasts. Meaningful lyrics, tunes of the harmonium and mandolin, and the soulful voice of Rajeev Raja and Nizami Brothers.

Music composer Dj Sheizwood has given a Modern touch to his Sufiyana melody, which is absolutely refreshing.

Talking about the newly released song, Ajay Jaswal says, “Sufi songs are somewhere lost. The genre has lost its commercial value. Who better than Nizami Brothers to revive this beautiful genre.”

Ace composer Dj Sheizwood shares his experience of working on this song and says, “It is time to get Sufi back. Sufi is one of my favourite genres of music. It has so much to it. Composing this song was creatively satisfying.”

Nizami Brothers say “ Main Sharabi has a Sufism melodic vibe with the flavor of love which will reach directly to your hearts. It was an amazing experiencing singing this soulful track. Hope the audience will love it and enjoy our rendition ,we glad Apeksha Music brought this genre back .“

Rajeev Raja says “ Music of Main Sharabi evokes the charm of Soulful Sufiana music which will instantly struck a chord with the listeners. It was wonderful working with Apeksha Music & The composer Dj Sheizwood Hoping the audience will enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed while recording it. “

Featuring: Rajeev Raja and Sufi Nizami Brothers

Singer: Rajeev Raja, Faizan Hasan Nizami, Zeeshan Hasan Nizami

Music: DJ Sheizwood

Lyrics: Faizan Hasan Nizami and Naim Ansari

Concept by: Naim Ansari

Composition: Faizan H Nizami

Producer: Ajay Jaswal

Director: Ajay Jaswal and Akshay K Agarwal

DOP: Akshay K Agarwal

Gimbal: Ravinder Singh

Music Label: Apeksha Music