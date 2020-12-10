Actor Mithun Purandare new music video "Rakh Hausla" is out now

MUMBAI: Model and actor Mithun Purandare most awaited song “Rakh Huasla” is out now on Zee Music Social Media Platforms. The song was shot just prior to the Nationwide Lockdown and alongside Editor Gaurang Chatrevedi the video has finally launched today. Mithun got approached by the singer Roshan Bhatt to collaborate on the song “Rakh Hausla” and it seems to have paid off.

While talking to media Mithun Purandare said, “ a great success story showcased in the video which I hope encourages people to hang in there no matter what. Keep beliveing

Mithun was last seen in the 2020 film Darbar starring Rajnikanth and Sunil Shetty directed by A.R Murugadoss he played a Gangster. Recently he is working with his favorite director Ram Gopal Verma on his next project.

Mithuns hard work passion and motivation is finally paying off so watch this space.