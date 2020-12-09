Yashraj Mukhate gives another quirky musical featuring Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Composer of 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' rap Yashraj Mukhate, is back with another engaging musical video. This time his subject is Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The popular musician has converted some of the most snappy dialogues said by the Punjab born singer in the reality show. The video picked by him is the scene when Shehnaaz had an argument with her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, in a very distressed mode, conveys her feelings to other housemates and compares herself with a dog.

"Kya Karu mein maar jau. Mere ko feeling nai hai. Tumhari feeling tumhari. Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta,” says a heartbroken Shehnaaz.

Mukhate also adds a special surprise that is Shah Rukh Khan, who makes a guest appearance as a drummer. The scene is from SRK’s film Mohabbatein when he has a sad expression while playing the dhol. The collaboration of two admired internet sensations – Yashraj and Shehnaaz will surely be stuck on loop in your head for a long time to come.

Yashraj shared his latest composition on Instagram and wrote, “Tommy, Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings. @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #biggboss #dialoguewithbeats #bhangra #tommy #feelings”

Yashraj is a Youtuber and content creator who became a huge star overnight with his Kokilaben rap on Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha dialogue. The video created by the musician became one of the most widely circulated and appreciated memes.