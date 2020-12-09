Shilpa Surroch goes International with Apache Indian's song "FREEDOM"

MUMBAI: Playback Singer-Songwriter, Shilpa Surroch, from India, who was one of the most popular contestant in THE VOICE INDIA and has sung for many movies, alongside Mika Singh, Shaan, Brijesh Shandilya, etc, has come up with a new song called “FREEDOM” in collaboration with Legendary British Singer-Songwriter-Rapper Apache Indian.
The song is featured in Apache’s latest music album “What’s Not To Love” and also features, Singer-Rapper-Composer Dinero Ash & Singer-Producer Chezin alongside Shilpa Surroch. She is the only hindi singing female on the album.
The song is OUT on all the music platforms and is being talked about already. After a successful song called “Munna Rap” in Amazon Prime’s flagship show Mirzapur 2, she is excited to take her music to a global level.
MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: With every release, German melodic producer Rezident demonstrates his masterful production prowess with his outstanding creations. His...read more
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas will be seen alongside his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a cameo role in her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, Text...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single '...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the...read more