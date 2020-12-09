For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Dec 2020

Shilpa Surroch goes International with Apache Indian's song "FREEDOM"

MUMBAI: Playback Singer-Songwriter, Shilpa Surroch, from India, who was one of the most popular contestant in THE VOICE INDIA and has sung for many movies, alongside Mika Singh, Shaan, Brijesh Shandilya, etc, has come up with a new song called “FREEDOM” in collaboration with Legendary British Singer-Songwriter-Rapper Apache Indian.

The song is featured in Apache’s latest music album “What’s Not To Love” and also features, Singer-Rapper-Composer Dinero Ash & Singer-Producer Chezin alongside Shilpa Surroch. She is the only hindi singing female on the album.

The song is OUT on all the music platforms and is being talked about already. After a successful song called “Munna Rap” in Amazon Prime’s flagship show Mirzapur 2, she is excited to take her music to a global level.

