For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Dec 2020 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Rezident reveals mesmerising 5-track 'Defination' EP

MUMBAI: With every release, German melodic producer Rezident demonstrates his masterful production prowess with his outstanding creations. His musical maturity and attention to detail speaks volumes and draws solid support from across the dance music spectrum. Following his ‘Chapters’ EP, Rezident reveals a mesmerising 5-track EP, ‘Definition’.

Revisiting his sensational single ‘Artifacts’, Rezident builds a dreamy soundscape, brimming with scintillating synths across a bed of down-tempo percussion. Calling upon piano melodies and a deep bassline, ‘Finders Keepers’ emanates a melancholic feel across its duration. Leading with airy synths and a gentle bassline, ‘In Veins’ is a soothing cut, which uses a chopped vocal to complete the overall tone. The penultimate offering ‘Want It All’ is a restorative production, which moves delicately across its instrumental arrangement. Allowing the listener to unwind, this beautiful number ebbs and flows with smooth synths and a crisp bassline.

Presenting listeners with a brand-new creation, ‘Remember You This Way’ perfectly blends Biishop’s haunting vocal piece with guitar licks and a reverberating bassline, flaunting his ability to craft emotive music that will last a lifetime.

"The 'Definition' EP means a lot to me since it’s basically how the Rezident project started. My first-ever releases are included here and I have lots of great memories of these records. There’s also a brand new track ‘Remember You This Way’, which is my very first vocal song/collab!"
- Rezident

Putting his own spin on Nils Hoffmann’s ‘Parachute’, Rezident took the original to his own realm with expert care and precision, delivering a slow-burning energy, gently infusing his signature blend while maintaining the original’s essence. Playing livestream sets for Anjunadeep and a special Thanksgiving mix for SiriusXM Chill, Rezident continues to spread his stunning sound to the globe and enchant new audiences with his unique blend of electronic dance music.

Tags
Rezident Defination EP Singer
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2020

Shilpa Surroch goes International with Apache Indian's song "FREEDOM"

MUMBAI: Playback Singer-Songwriter, Shilpa Surroch, from India, who was one of the most popular contestant in THE VOICE INDIA and has sung for many movies, alongside Mika Singh, Shaan, Brijesh Shandilya, etc, has come up with a new song called “FREEDOM” in collaboration with Legendary British Si

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

"India’s best singer is Arijit Singh, but India's biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik" said Amaal Malik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the country.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Italobrothers Return With Infectious Single 'Stay'

MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single 'Stay'.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

ANGELES unleash new song 'Run' from 'Hell On High Heels'!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll attitude.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Taylor Swift addressed rumors engagement Joe Alwyn in a new Interview

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift fans have been reeling ever since the singer released a sneak peak of the re-recorded classic, "Love Story" last week.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges the Government to extend the Forfeiture Moratorium or Face Catastrophic impact on sector

MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more

News
Mariah Carey tells Apple Music about partnering with Apple for her new new Christmas special

read more

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka-Nick set for a special appearance at Global Citizen Prize Awards

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick...read more

2
Nick Jonas to feature in cameo in Priyanka's 'Text For You'

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas will be seen alongside his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a cameo role in her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, Text...read more

3
Italobrothers Return With Infectious Single 'Stay'

MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single '...read more

4
"India’s best singer is Arijit Singh, but India's biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik" said Amaal Malik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the...read more

5
GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group