Nick Jonas to feature in cameo in Priyanka's 'Text For You'

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas will be seen alongside his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a cameo role in her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, Text For You.
The news spread after Nick was spotted shooting a scene in a cab along with Priyanka in London, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The pair are thought to be shooting a tense argument scene as Priyanka was overheard saying: "Get the f**k out of my cab" while in character. Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out.
The actor was seen wearing a black jacket and matching trousers for the cameo while Priyanka was seen in a burgundy coat for the scene.
"Text For You" follows the life of a young woman as she grieves the loss of her fiance and decides to send romantic messages to his old phone number. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.
Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan.
Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of "The White Tiger", which she has also executive produced, and "We Can Be Heroes", directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' "Citadel" and "The Matrix 4".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single '...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the...read more
MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the...read more
MUMBAI: Harnessing the fanboys in them, the highly feted multilingual singer Benny Dayal and Bollywood playback singing sensation Shaan are stepping...read more
MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll...read more