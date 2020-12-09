For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Nick Jonas to feature in cameo in Priyanka's 'Text For You'

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas will be seen alongside his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, in a cameo role in her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, Text For You.

The news spread after Nick was spotted shooting a scene in a cab along with Priyanka in London, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The pair are thought to be shooting a tense argument scene as Priyanka was overheard saying: "Get the f**k out of my cab" while in character. Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out.

The actor was seen wearing a black jacket and matching trousers for the cameo while Priyanka was seen in a burgundy coat for the scene.

"Text For You" follows the life of a young woman as she grieves the loss of her fiance and decides to send romantic messages to his old phone number. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of "The White Tiger", which she has also executive produced, and "We Can Be Heroes", directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' "Citadel" and "The Matrix 4".

(Source: IANS)

