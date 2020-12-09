For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Italobrothers Return With Infectious Single 'Stay'

MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single 'Stay'. The emotional song combines all the signature qualities the Italobrothers have become known for; catchy melodies, touching lyrics, and an infectious instrumental designed for the dancefloor. Out now via Virgin Records Germany/ Universal Music, 'Stay' is available across streaming platforms.

The three-minute offering opens strongly with enticing vocals from frontman Mathias Metten that immediately captivate the listener. The club-ready weapon cascades into a driving bassline that maintains the energy throughout the duration of the track. 'Stay' effortlessly combines resonating vocals with a versatile melody that is designed for the festival stages, radio, and club dancefloors.

Delivering another sonic masterpiece with 'Stay', the Italobrothers close out the year on a high note and prepare for an exciting future. The energetic-melancholic production showcases the studio precision the Italobrothers have become known for as the emotive lyrics represent a 'carpe diem' credo. With an ever-expanding global fanbase and impressive discography, the future of Italobrothers is brighter than ever.

