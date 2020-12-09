For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Dec 2020 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

"India’s best singer is Arijit Singh, but India's biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik" said Amaal Malik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the country.

“I realised with time that in our whole family there is just one singer who is credible and that is Armaan, who is a craft singer, who is trained, who understands the dynamics of every song, (and) with every composer he sings differently,” said Amaal Mallik, also a singer.

Further praising his little brother, Amaal Mallik said: “Knowing all that at the age of 23 or 24 is difficult. He (Armaan) has seen the whole grind. I think his life deserves a biopic. At 11, he started. No one from a musical family or lineage would go to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ and start out from there. We never really got a break.”

Amaal Mallik added, “We both have clawed our way to success. Obviously, there’s a foot in the door moment that we’re Daboo Malik’s kids. Armaan starting from doing voice overs in ads to now standing in Times Square with a billboard, you gotta give it to him.”

“India’s best singer for me is Arijit Singh, but India’s biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik. With due respect to everyone, he has taken Indian pop to global pop. At 25 when you’re in Times Square and you still are the man that he is, you could’ve gone crazy with that kind of success, the adulation from women,” Amaal added.

Even though there is a lot of love for each other, the two brothers are poles apart.

“Me and my brother being chalk and cheese, when we were starting out in ‘Jai Ho’, dad said ‘do you want to do it together or separately, because you both are too different, I don’t know how long you’ll be able to deal with each other’. My father also said that ‘you both are very good in your own crafts, he’s a very good singer, Amaal you’re not a good singer, you’re a soulful singer, you’re not a trained singer, but you’re a good composer and you’ve got your heart in the right place. So you both go on different journeys’,” said Amaal Mallik during an episode of “Talking Music”.

Tags
Armaan Malik Amal Malik Arijit Singh Singer
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2020

Shilpa Surroch goes International with Apache Indian's song "FREEDOM"

MUMBAI: Playback Singer-Songwriter, Shilpa Surroch, from India, who was one of the most popular contestant in THE VOICE INDIA and has sung for many movies, alongside Mika Singh, Shaan, Brijesh Shandilya, etc, has come up with a new song called “FREEDOM” in collaboration with Legendary British Si

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Italobrothers Return With Infectious Single 'Stay'

MUMBAI: Following the release of their stunning collaboration with Kiesza 'Let Go', the ItaloBrothers return to the release radar with new single 'Stay'.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

ANGELES unleash new song 'Run' from 'Hell On High Heels'!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll attitude.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Rezident reveals mesmerising 5-track 'Defination' EP

MUMBAI: With every release, German melodic producer Rezident demonstrates his masterful production prowess with his outstanding creations. His musical maturity and attention to detail speaks volumes and draws solid support from across the dance music spectrum.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

Taylor Swift addressed rumors engagement Joe Alwyn in a new Interview

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift fans have been reeling ever since the singer released a sneak peak of the re-recorded classic, "Love Story" last week.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges the Government to extend the Forfeiture Moratorium or Face Catastrophic impact on sector

MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more

News
Mariah Carey tells Apple Music about partnering with Apple for her new new Christmas special

read more

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

top# 5 articles

1
GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the...read more

2
Benny Dayal on a Mars mission, Shaan will Run to You in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: Harnessing the fanboys in them, the highly feted multilingual singer Benny Dayal and Bollywood playback singing sensation Shaan are stepping...read more

3
ANGELES unleash new song 'Run' from 'Hell On High Heels'!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll...read more

4
Anas, Mula B and Trobi release music video for feisty new track 'La Mafia'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed rappers Anas and Mula B teamed up with young multi-platinum producer Trobi for stunning new single 'La Mafia’. In just over a week...read more

5
Radio City & Mid-Day Crown India's Favourite Web Stars At The Hitlist Web Awards 2019- 2020

MUMBAI: Radio City & Mid-Day announce the winners of Hitlist Web Awards, a brand new recognition of the best work across OTT entertainment in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group