"India’s best singer is Arijit Singh, but India's biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik" said Amaal Malik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik considers Arijit Singh the best singer in India, but feels his brother Armaan is the biggest superstar singer in the country.
“I realised with time that in our whole family there is just one singer who is credible and that is Armaan, who is a craft singer, who is trained, who understands the dynamics of every song, (and) with every composer he sings differently,” said Amaal Mallik, also a singer.
Further praising his little brother, Amaal Mallik said: “Knowing all that at the age of 23 or 24 is difficult. He (Armaan) has seen the whole grind. I think his life deserves a biopic. At 11, he started. No one from a musical family or lineage would go to ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ and start out from there. We never really got a break.”
Amaal Mallik added, “We both have clawed our way to success. Obviously, there’s a foot in the door moment that we’re Daboo Malik’s kids. Armaan starting from doing voice overs in ads to now standing in Times Square with a billboard, you gotta give it to him.”
“India’s best singer for me is Arijit Singh, but India’s biggest superstar singer is Armaan Malik. With due respect to everyone, he has taken Indian pop to global pop. At 25 when you’re in Times Square and you still are the man that he is, you could’ve gone crazy with that kind of success, the adulation from women,” Amaal added.
Even though there is a lot of love for each other, the two brothers are poles apart.
“Me and my brother being chalk and cheese, when we were starting out in ‘Jai Ho’, dad said ‘do you want to do it together or separately, because you both are too different, I don’t know how long you’ll be able to deal with each other’. My father also said that ‘you both are very good in your own crafts, he’s a very good singer, Amaal you’re not a good singer, you’re a soulful singer, you’re not a trained singer, but you’re a good composer and you’ve got your heart in the right place. So you both go on different journeys’,” said Amaal Mallik during an episode of “Talking Music”.
MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more
MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the...read more
MUMBAI: Harnessing the fanboys in them, the highly feted multilingual singer Benny Dayal and Bollywood playback singing sensation Shaan are stepping...read more
MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed rappers Anas and Mula B teamed up with young multi-platinum producer Trobi for stunning new single 'La Mafia’. In just over a week...read more
MUMBAI: Radio City & Mid-Day announce the winners of Hitlist Web Awards, a brand new recognition of the best work across OTT entertainment in...read more