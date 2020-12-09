For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Dec 2020 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the Underworld, 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll transformation'. The band has released two reaction videos, where the band members Jay & Tornado and the cartonist Jyrki Heikkinen give their reaction while watching the fully edited video for the first time. Watch below.

Jay & Tornado - hyperurl.co/GS_Jay_Tornado  

Cartonist Jyrki - hyperurl.co/CartoonistReactsHB 

Watch the 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll transformation' video here: hyperurl.co/HoneyBunny  

'Honey Bunny - The Rock'n Roll Transformation' video was made in collaboration with cartoon artist Jyrki Heikkinen and photographer Ilari Kallinen. The story was created by Tornado Bearstone and Jyrki Heikkinen alongside the Gentle Savage’s guitarist Tim O’Shore.

What happens when you combine hand painted art, rock music and digital art?

You get more than the total of the three. Something that reaches higher and gives the end product, in this case the analog video, a wider palette of ways to implicate meanings and transmit emotions.

Team behind Gentle Savage’s new video are the musicians, a graphic artist and a photographer. With love for the comic books and inspired by good old stories like Alice in Wonderland, Kalevala and Osiris Myth, they came up with a story of a human like creature who ends up on a trip to the Underworld. It's obvious, that it is the adventure of his life. Transformated and after finding the love of his life, Mr. Bunny decides to stay in the Underworld. No turning back!

Lead vocalist Tornado says: "I find a very clear analogy in the story right to my own life. Without any further explanations the upper most feeling is that now we’ve created something special. We wish all the viewers a good adventure hoping it puts a smile on your faces. Never give up on your dreams, go for the adventure!"

"Break the boundaries, find your own way!"

Gentle Savage’s debut album, ‘Midnight Waylay’ is coming out in February 2021. It’s a way of describing an ambush at midnight, or going to a rock show; you never know what’s going to happen out there. 

Midnight Waylay depicts a ‘taking it easy in the daytime, turning into a beast at night’ kind of lifestyle. Just like a hunter strikes from the shadows, ruthless and silent, these songs can without warning rock your world.

As a concept the album Midnight Waylay is best appreciated when served whole, but each song has its own character and works well independently. Find your own adventure, let yourself loose!"

"It is all about the songs. And their internal message. That's the basic philosophy behind Gentle Savage."

Also watch the videos for the first two singles:

'Run Run Poor Boy' - https://youtu.be/_TJ3BfgOz6k

'Karelian Magic' -  https://youtu.be/osEmTdkQCps

GENTLE SAVAGE are:

Tornado Bearstone, songwriter, vocals and guitar

Jay B, drums and backing vocals

Vance Bead, bass and backing vocals

Tim O`Shore,  guitar and backing vocals

Theo van Boom, keyboards and backing vocals

’Treat yourself and let our magic in. We’ll take care of the rest’.

Tags
GENTLE SAVAGE Band Members Cartonist Honey Bunny the Rock’n Roll Transformation music video
Related news
News | 08 Dec 2020

GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal "Torture" music video (Episode 5) from Glare of Deliverance video series / new album out now

MUMBAI: Symphonic death metal masters Genus Ordinis Dei have just released their long-awaited full-length concept album entitled Glare Of Deliverance which tells the epic story of Eleanor, a young woman persecuted for crimes of witchcraft by the Holy Inquisition.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

Moodshift reveal Sophomore single 'What About My Love' & music video

MUMBAI: Moodshift is back with ‘What About My Love’, the hotly-anticipated follow-up to their August-released debut single ‘Chemistry’.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Icona Pop & SOFI TUKKER unveil 'Spa' music video starring Jordan Firstman and Mia Khalifa

MUMBAI: Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop are back today with the official music video for their latest single, “Spa”; a new collaboration with global electronic duo SOFI TUKKER.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

Symphonic deathmetal masters GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal new "Edict" music video and single

MUMBAI: Italian symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei are back with another new single & music video "Edict" which contains the third song/episode of their metal music opera series and concept album, Glare of Deliverance.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2020

Savannah Chrisley stars in official music video for Chase Martin’s sassy debut single "Levi Denim"

MUMBAI: TV star and beauty entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley has teamed up with rising singer/songwriter Chase Martin to star in the official music video for the singer’s sassy debut single, “Levi Denim.” Filmed in Nashville and directed by Dustin Haney, the exciting clip shows Savannah getting read

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges the Government to extend the Forfeiture Moratorium or Face Catastrophic impact on sector

MUMBAI: 77.6% Of Businesses surveyed across the Night Time Economy were over two quarters in rentread more

News
Mariah Carey tells Apple Music about partnering with Apple for her new new Christmas special

read more

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Benny Dayal on a Mars mission, Shaan will Run to You in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: Harnessing the fanboys in them, the highly feted multilingual singer Benny Dayal and Bollywood playback singing sensation Shaan are stepping...read more

2
ANGELES unleash new song 'Run' from 'Hell On High Heels'!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll...read more

3
Anas, Mula B and Trobi release music video for feisty new track 'La Mafia'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed rappers Anas and Mula B teamed up with young multi-platinum producer Trobi for stunning new single 'La Mafia’. In just over a week...read more

4
Radio City & Mid-Day Crown India's Favourite Web Stars At The Hitlist Web Awards 2019- 2020

MUMBAI: Radio City & Mid-Day announce the winners of Hitlist Web Awards, a brand new recognition of the best work across OTT entertainment in...read more

5
Selena Gomez: 'I am a huge advocate for therapy'

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group