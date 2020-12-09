GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the Underworld, 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll transformation'. The band has released two reaction videos, where the band members Jay & Tornado and the cartonist Jyrki Heikkinen give their reaction while watching the fully edited video for the first time. Watch below.

'Honey Bunny - The Rock'n Roll Transformation' video was made in collaboration with cartoon artist Jyrki Heikkinen and photographer Ilari Kallinen. The story was created by Tornado Bearstone and Jyrki Heikkinen alongside the Gentle Savage’s guitarist Tim O’Shore.

What happens when you combine hand painted art, rock music and digital art?

You get more than the total of the three. Something that reaches higher and gives the end product, in this case the analog video, a wider palette of ways to implicate meanings and transmit emotions.

Team behind Gentle Savage’s new video are the musicians, a graphic artist and a photographer. With love for the comic books and inspired by good old stories like Alice in Wonderland, Kalevala and Osiris Myth, they came up with a story of a human like creature who ends up on a trip to the Underworld. It's obvious, that it is the adventure of his life. Transformated and after finding the love of his life, Mr. Bunny decides to stay in the Underworld. No turning back!

Lead vocalist Tornado says: "I find a very clear analogy in the story right to my own life. Without any further explanations the upper most feeling is that now we’ve created something special. We wish all the viewers a good adventure hoping it puts a smile on your faces. Never give up on your dreams, go for the adventure!"

"Break the boundaries, find your own way!"

Gentle Savage’s debut album, ‘Midnight Waylay’ is coming out in February 2021. It’s a way of describing an ambush at midnight, or going to a rock show; you never know what’s going to happen out there.

Midnight Waylay depicts a ‘taking it easy in the daytime, turning into a beast at night’ kind of lifestyle. Just like a hunter strikes from the shadows, ruthless and silent, these songs can without warning rock your world.

As a concept the album Midnight Waylay is best appreciated when served whole, but each song has its own character and works well independently. Find your own adventure, let yourself loose!"

"It is all about the songs. And their internal message. That's the basic philosophy behind Gentle Savage."

GENTLE SAVAGE are:

Tornado Bearstone, songwriter, vocals and guitar

Jay B, drums and backing vocals

Vance Bead, bass and backing vocals

Tim O`Shore, guitar and backing vocals

Theo van Boom, keyboards and backing vocals

’Treat yourself and let our magic in. We’ll take care of the rest’.