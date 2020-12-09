ANGELES unleash new song 'Run' from 'Hell On High Heels'!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling legendary LA rockers ANGELES' founder Dale George Lytle has unleashed a new song for streaming 'Run' full of rock'n roll attitude. The song is taken from the band's latest effort 'Hell On High Heels', which was released on July 3rd 2020, via Dark Star Records/Sony/Universal!
Stream 'Run' here:
Just recently was released the new video for the acclaimed radio hit 'Celebrate', in case you missed it, watch it here:
The band is currently working on a new album, scheduled for Spring 2021 release. Furthermore the band reveals that a new single will be unleashed in early 2021.
The band stated:
“We're totally thrilled to announce that we're currently working on our next album, which also will be a debut with our new drummer Chris Cato! The album is set to be released in Spring 2021. We'll reveal more details as the recordings will start, so stay tuned! Besides this, our new single will be unleashed in early 2021, giving you a first taste of our upcoming album!”
ANGELES latest album 'Hell On High Heels' is available via retailers worldwide, at Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon, and on Digital at Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Google Play and More! Hell on High Heels is also available as a Full Length Vinyl LP, and two songs from the album will be featured in the 10 year anniversary re-release of the movie HELLWEEK Directed by Eddie Lengyel.
Furthermore listen to the new radio ad as heard on Klos 95.5 FM:
'Hell On High Heels' tracklisting:
1. Hell On High Heels - Lytle/Collins - 4:43
2. Celebrate - Lytle/Collins - 3:37
3. Heal The Wounds - Lytle/Collins - 3:52
4. Apocalypse - Lytle/Collins - 4:24
5. Start Living - Lytle/Collins - 2:58
6. Rolling Like Thunder - Lytle/Collins - 3:56
7. Run - Lytle/Collins - 3:06
8. Holly Fenton - Merrit/James - 3:22
