News |  08 Dec 2020

Victoria Goodvin tapped as VP/General Manager for relaunched wide open music publishing

MUMBAI: Music industry veteran Victoria Goodvin has been tapped as VP/General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing. Originally launched in 2013, the company found success with Brett Young’s double platinum selling single “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which spent two weeks atop the Billboard and Mediabase charts. Other milestones for the young company included Parmalee’s “Close Your Eyes” reaching top 5 on the charts and Kristian Bush’s “Trailer Hitch” landing in the top 20. The Wide Open catalog proudly claims Keith Urban’s “Boy Gets A Truck,” and Montgomery Gentry's “Folks Like Us,” as well as various album cuts by Dustin Lynch, Canaan Smith, William Michael Morgan, Love and Theft, and many others. The publishing company was acquired by Endurance Music Group earlier this year.

The relaunched Wide Open Music Publishing’s songwriter roster includes: Chris Bandi, George Birge, Maddie Larkin, John Marlin, and Tim Owens, the latter having been signed during the company’s initial tenure.

"I have so enjoyed working with the entire Wide Open team,” says Goodvin. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and for their continued belief in me. I am so excited to get to work on the new company. We have an incredible roster already and you’ll be seeing a lot from them in 2020 and beyond!"

“Signing Maddie, Chris, John and George was a phenomenal opportunity for Wide Open and to be able to bring Victoria and Tim back to our team is beyond amazing,” says Steve Williams, President, Wide Open Music Publishing. “I’m so excited to see what these artists create in the coming years and how they excel under Victoria’s leadership.”

Goodvin is a native of Priceton, North Carolina, and moved to Nashville in 2009 to attend Belmont University. She landed her first publishing job as creative director at Song Factory (now Riser House). After working for various publishing companies, Victoria was hired to assist with publishing and management responsibilities at Wide Open Music in 2019.

