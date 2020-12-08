For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Dec 2020 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

See The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper’s reaction to Dionne Warwick's Tweets

MUMBAI: Dionne Warwick is out here taking names. Or rather, critiquing them!

On Dec. 5, the legendary singer went on Twitter to ask her most burning questions about some of our favorite hit makers.

"Hi, @chancetherapper," she tweeted at the "Blessings" artist, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

It's not a bad question. As Dionne put it in a follow up tweet, that would be like her going by the name "Dionne the Singer."

Despite the criticism, Chance was just thrilled that the "That's What Friends Are For" performer was familiar with him at all. He tweeted back, "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!"
"Of course I know you. You're THE rapper," she replied, after sharing in a tweet that Justin Bieber's "Holy," which features Chance, is one of her favorite tunes. "Let's rap together. I'll message you."
But, it wasn't just Chance who Dionne, 79, had questions about. After declaring that she was coming for everyone with a "the" in their name, she tweeted at Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd.

"The Weeknd is next," she wrote. "Why? It's not even spelled correctly?"

Fortunately, the "Blinding Lights" singer is also a fan. He replied, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."

One person whose name the Masked Singer alum has zero issues with? Taylor Swift, who she sent love to on Twitter Dec. 3, writing, "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!"

The "Shake It Off" singer was as delighted to hear from her as Chance and the Weeknd and responded to the tweet on Dec. 6.

"I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well," Taylor gushed. "I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

One person less thrilled with Dionne's shenanigans? Her son, singer and music producer Damon Elliott, who tweeted, "Mom that's it! As soon as this quarantine is over I'm taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone."

Fortunately, for fans who are loving the "I Say a Little Prayer" singer's witty quips, there's no stopping her now. "Good luck getting into MY house without a working key," she wrote back.

Tags
The Weeknd Chance the Rapper Dionne Warwick Taylor Swift Singer
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2020

Rita Ora gets candid about her past romance with Rob Kardashian

MUMBAI: Rita Ora hasn't been keeping up with her exes. Speaking candidly to The Sunday Times, the British singer made a rare comment about her past romance with Rob Kardashian.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

KAYTRANADA shares 'Look Easy (The Short)

MUMBAI: KAYTRANADA shares a new short film to accompany "Look Easy" featuring Lucky Daye.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

Lost Kings ft Destiny Rogers releases 'Runaway'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles based producers Lost Kings release their new track, “Runaway” ft. rising singer/songwriter Destiny Rogers via Disruptor Records/RCA Records (listen here). The track will be featured on their upcoming EP It’s Not You.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

Kelly Kiara drops her sultry new single 'Down 4 U' ahead of her debut mixtape

MUMBAI: Today, up and coming Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Down 4 U’ ahead of her debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ set for release in Feb 2021.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

Victoria Justice is returning to music

MUMBAI: Best known for her work as an actress, the American Victoria Justice posted a mysterious video on Instagram on Sunday (6/12), fueling rumors of her return to music. She hasn't released any songs since 2013.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mariah Carey tells Apple Music about partnering with Apple for her new new Christmas special

read more

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kelly Kiara drops her sultry new single 'Down 4 U' ahead of her debut mixtape

MUMBAI: Today, up and coming Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Down 4 U’ ahead of her debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ set...read more

2
Kelly Lee Owens talks through all things vinyl in Dummy's next episode of 'The 10 Best'

MUMBAI: Following episodes with Jae5, Daniel Avery and Arlo Parks, Dummy continue their impressive run of big name guests, this time calling on Kelly...read more

3
Katy Perry shows off her Spanx after giving birth in new post

MUMBAI: Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy All new moms need a little extra support, just ask Katy Perry. On Sunday,...read more

4
Raftaar & Salim Merchant team up to pay an ode to Jeeta Madkam

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic led to governments imposing lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus. With the economy grinding to a halt, the...read more

5
Radio City & Mid-Day Crown India's Favourite Web Stars At The Hitlist Web Awards 2019- 2020

MUMBAI: Radio City & Mid-Day announce the winners of Hitlist Web Awards, a brand new recognition of the best work across OTT entertainment in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group