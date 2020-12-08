See The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper’s reaction to Dionne Warwick's Tweets

MUMBAI: Dionne Warwick is out here taking names. Or rather, critiquing them!

On Dec. 5, the legendary singer went on Twitter to ask her most burning questions about some of our favorite hit makers.

"Hi, @chancetherapper," she tweeted at the "Blessings" artist, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

It's not a bad question. As Dionne put it in a follow up tweet, that would be like her going by the name "Dionne the Singer."

Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you. https://t.co/7ku9SMNUMB — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Despite the criticism, Chance was just thrilled that the "That's What Friends Are For" performer was familiar with him at all. He tweeted back, "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!"

"Of course I know you. You're THE rapper," she replied, after sharing in a tweet that Justin Bieber's "Holy," which features Chance, is one of her favorite tunes. "Let's rap together. I'll message you."

But, it wasn't just Chance who Dionne, 79, had questions about. After declaring that she was coming for everyone with a "the" in their name, she tweeted at Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd.

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my dayhttps://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

"The Weeknd is next," she wrote. "Why? It's not even spelled correctly?"

Fortunately, the "Blinding Lights" singer is also a fan. He replied, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day."

Happy holidays, baby. Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit. https://t.co/PtIETpbgAa — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 6, 2020

One person whose name the Masked Singer alum has zero issues with? Taylor Swift, who she sent love to on Twitter Dec. 3, writing, "Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you're in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!"

The "Shake It Off" singer was as delighted to hear from her as Chance and the Weeknd and responded to the tweet on Dec. 6.

"I just saw that you tweeted me!! I'm a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well," Taylor gushed. "I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy."

One person less thrilled with Dionne's shenanigans? Her son, singer and music producer Damon Elliott, who tweeted, "Mom that's it! As soon as this quarantine is over I'm taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone."

Fortunately, for fans who are loving the "I Say a Little Prayer" singer's witty quips, there's no stopping her now. "Good luck getting into MY house without a working key," she wrote back.