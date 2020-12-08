Kelly Lee Owens talks through all things vinyl in Dummy's next episode of 'The 10 Best'

MUMBAI: Following episodes with Jae5, Daniel Avery and Arlo Parks, Dummy continue their impressive run of big name guests, this time calling on Kelly Lee Owens for the latest episode of their ‘The 10 Best' podcast.
Earlier this year, the Wales-born musician released her ‘Inner Song‘ album via Smalltown Supersound to huge acclaim. The LP was written following the hardest three years of her life, and it finds her processing that trauma via hypnotising loops and tight pop structures – although there are some straight-up techno tracks in there too.
A self-described "record nerd", Kelly Lee Owens spent a long time working behind the counters of some of the country's best record shops. Her obsession with wax and all things analogue makes her the perfect choice to speak about her favourite vinyl releases.
She talks through her love of music in its physical form, from 10″ picture discs making political statements, to covers with peel-back stickers, and the most expensive piece of music ever sold.
Listen to the episode via the link below, and follow the show on Spotify to get updates.
