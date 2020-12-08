For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Dec 2020 15:30 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry shows off her Spanx after giving birth in new post

MUMBAI: Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy All new moms need a little extra support, just ask Katy Perry.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the "Smile" singer, who welcomed her first child in August, took to her TikTok to show off the secret weapon underneath her clothes. In the video she shared with her 5 million followers, the American Idol judge walked towards the camera in a vibrant blue trench coat as the words "power," "attitude," "style," "confidence" and "sex" appear around her.

When she approached the camera, Katy lifted her hands up while inside the coat's pockets to reveal a pair of nude Spanx just before the camera panned to the label on the floor.

The video features the song "Whatever Lola Wants" by Abbe Lane & Tito Puente And His Orchestra.

In October, two months after welcoming daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom, the new mom returned to work alongside her fellow co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share her excitement and even a sneak peek into her daily duties on set.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!," she wrote along with a photo of herself, the other judges and host Ryan Seacrest. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

It was just days ago that Katy opened up about a challenge she's facing while raising baby Daisy.

"My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep," she confessed to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a December virtual holistic wellness event. "No matter how much support you have. But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back."

She went on to explain how transcendental meditation has given her the added help in the relaxation department.

Katy shared, "There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes."

