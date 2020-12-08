For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal "Torture" music video (Episode 5) from Glare of Deliverance video series / new album out now

MUMBAI: Symphonic death metal masters Genus Ordinis Dei have just released their long-awaited full-length concept album entitled Glare Of Deliverance which tells the epic story of Eleanor, a young woman persecuted for crimes of witchcraft by the Holy Inquisition. To coincide with the release of the album, the band have just revealed Episode 5 of the video series entitled "Torture", watch it now via YouTube:

Glare of Deliverance is much more than a simple concept album however… It is a series of ten individual songs, each with its own music video/episode. These "episodes" combine in sequence like a short film or television series that bring the story of Eleanor to life. The video series brings the concept art of Tom Roberts (Ghost) to life and may even give you nightmares! The horror-esque storyline leaves you feeling helpless, unable to save Eleanor from her corrupt accusers while the music engulfs you in her struggle to survive. Watch the first five episodes RIGHT NOW via the official series playlist at this location and stay tuned for the remaining five episodes throughout the first half of 2021…

Without a doubt, Glare Of Deliverance has been the band's most ambitious undertaking yet, because the scope and vision of the project had grown monumentally huge in comparison to their previous projects. Aside from recording & producing an album worthy of a Grammy in the metal category, the band had to pull together a full production team for the ten-episode video series which consisted of concept artist Tom Roberts (Ghost), costume designers, animal trainers, a cast of actors & actresses, visual effects supervisors, special effects wizards, stuntmen, catering services, and even a full orchestral choir. Fortunately, the band's fans contributed to a successful crowdfunding campaign which raised an additional $15,000 USD to finance the additional video episodes, as well as some amazing perks for supporters.

In episode 5 "Torture", the story of Eleanor continues with her imprisonment at The Citadel. The truth must be revealed at any cost. Iron will extract it from Eleanor, pain will expose her lies, and fire will reveal her true nature because The Cross will not be satisfied until it finds the truth! Watch the new "Torture" music video / Episode 5 from Glare Of Deliverance at this location.

"I was excited to act the role of The Torturer, but also afraid of hurting Emilia Fanetti (who plays Eleanor) so I had to be real careful" says bassist Steven Olda. "We were using red strobe lights to create a hypnotic effect and terrifying atmosphere of the torture scene. This made it difficult at times to see what I was doing, but it all came out so intense, and it worked very well." Guitarist Tommaso Monticelli adds, "We shot this episode in the medieval dining room of Malpaga Castle. The ambiance of little natural lighting was perfect for the red strobe lighting, but we had to be careful moving around because the walls were painted with original frescos from the fifteenth century. In this episode you can see how intense Emilia's acting is. She was screaming like she was being tortured for real, and that was scary for us. The keeper of the castle was with us all day to make sure nothing was damaged, but she had to stay out of the room because we needed full dark, and she must have been asking herself 'what the hell is going on in that room' while we were filming that scene."

Glare of Deliverance is the band's third full-length album, and it was produced by guitarist Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at Sonitus Studio. It features ten tracks of powerful, soaring symphonic metal that will leave you amazed, both sonically and visually. Glare of Deliverance full-length album was released on December 4, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

For more information on Genus Ordinis Dei, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, or Deezer.

Genus Ordinis Dei discography
Glare Of Deliverance (LP) - 2020
Nemesis - feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2018
Hail and Kill (single) - 2018
Great Olden Dynasty (LP) – 2017
EP 2016 (EP) – 2016
The Middle (album) – 2015

Genus Ordinis Dei lineup

Nick K (vox & guitars), Tommy (guitars & orchestra), Steven F. Olda (bass), Richard Meiz (drums)

