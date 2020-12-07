For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Dec 2020 16:22

Yogie and Vanishree released new EP 'Kya Wajah Hai'

MUMBAI: This collaborated  EP among these young musicians bringing a fresh combination of rap, singing & production, (recorded on Welupt Records ) , couldn't come at a better time. The intent of the EP maybe a little dramatic but it produces an exquisite sound. What really sets this EP apart is the banter style of songwriting between the vocalists throughout the songs matched with the urban lofi beats coupled with a tinge of rnb, perfectly produced to place the vocal melodies.

Yogie, Vani & Wroc have stepped out of their respective styles to bring out this unique sound. The vocalists ( Yogie & Vani) are known for their strong tones & the producer (Wroc) for his dark music. However, they have taken a new shift from their usual approach and have attempted to create a new aged sound. This EP is out here to make a remarkable impact on the music industry.
With this collaboration, the artists cumulatively hope to widen their audience & are ready to bring their own music to the world stage as well. Yogie extended an invitation to Vani & Wroc to collaborate on a song.  Further in terms of creation, their chemistry was so good that they ended up creating an EP of 5 songs. As the saying goes "The best of things happen when they're unplanned"

This EP simply defines that.

Spotify Link - https://open.spotify.com/album/2N49QvurebfgrIp6CPegs4?si=ezO8yWs8SfeEchBXUc7TTQ

Vani:

Vani is a singer-songwriter/composer from Hyderabad whose vocal versatility has been constantly carving her musical landscape allowing her to revive the kind of music she desires to make from time to time. Her Debut Single "Falling" released in Feb 2020 is a presentation of the utmost potential she holds as a vocalist & a composer. She has featured on a Telugu song produced by one of the most prominent independent musicians in Hyderabad.

She is the master of the craft she possesses & is committed to her art.

 She wishes to see herself as a successful singer in the industry, as well as being able to perform and collaborate with wonderful artists across the country exploring her fullest potential to create art.
Instagram link : https://www.instagram.com/singwithvani/?hl=en

Wroc:

Wroc is an Indian music producer from Mumbai. His music reaps from the cries of dark soul. He engages himself by embracing the negative touch & sagacious depth to create his tunes.

His music has been featured in Fuxwithhit, BBC Asian Network, Boxout.fm Radio & Ghelogram.

He's a part of the Indian record labels "Welupt Records" & "Fervor Management".
 
Wroc is also currently working on his Debut EP to be out real soon

Instagram link -https://www.instagram.com/_wroc_/?hl=en

YOGIE :

Yogie is an Indian rapper based out of Mumbai. His main focus lies on how distinctive he can be in terms of songwriting, rhythm & flow. He recognises good sound design & his songs have the best vocal delivery. His unique tone & profound sound adds great sense of value to a song production. He writes from his heart and it's more or less closest to his own stories.

Yogie has already released a few singles & and an EP.

Instagram profile link - https://www.instagram.com/yogie.official_/?hl=en

Yogie Vanishree EP Kya Wajah Hai
