VYRL Originals and Triller partner for the next edition of 'Triller presents VYRL Coverstar'

MUMBAI: After receiving tremendous response & participation to its previous editions, VYRL Originals is back with the sixth edition of VYRL Coverstar on Triller as ‘Triller Presents VYRL Cover Star’. In this edition, the label has joined hands with Triller – leading AI-powered music and short-video content platform, to create a meaningful opportunity for aspiring creators. The label has roped in its four mega home-grown music artists - Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar, Akull & Lisa Mishra to don the judges’ hats to find the 6th VYRL Coverstar on Triller.

In this unique challenge, the fans of each artist are invited to create a cover of one of their VYRL Originals song and post it on the Triller App with the hashtag #trillervyrlcoverstar. Fans can create and submit their entries in the span of 3 weeks. The 4 artists will go through all the covers and shortlist the best entries. Apart from the 4 artists, the fans will also get a chance to vote for their favourite finalists on the special dedicated page created within the app. Post the voting period, the next VYRL Coverstar will be announced.

VYRL Coverstar is a unique digital initiative by VYRL Originals that bridges between ambitious fans, aspiring to be artists with music stalwarts from the fraternity. The last five editions received an amazing response and allowed the fans to showcase their talent in front of artists and original creators like Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Mohit Suri, Mithoon, Manoj Muntashir, Arjun Kanungo, and many more. Winners of the previous editions have made their own mark in the industry and have gone on to win an opportunity to work with popular artists and release songs with prominent music labels.

Talking about the latest edition of the VYRL Coverstar, Shantanu Gangane, V.P. Marketing, Universal Music India & South Asia, said “Over a year ago, VYRL Coverstar was conceptualised as a VYRL Original’s IP to bring artists, fans, creators and content closer through a differentiated marketing approach. Due to the accelerated adoption of digital platforms, VYRL Coverstar over the last 5 editions has pleasantly surprised us with the quantity and quality of untapped talent in our country. We are glad to announce the 6th edition of VYRL Coverstar and even more excited to partner with Triller, who share the same enthusiasm and vision to present creators with newer opportunities via their platform. We are seeing some great responses from fans of Sukriti & Prakriti, Lisa Mishra and Akull who are the judges on this edition of VYRL Coverstar and I can’t wait to see the fans’ beautiful covers on Triller.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Raj Mishra, Head of Triller India said, “As exclusive partners for the latest edition of Triller presents VYRL Coverstar, we aim to provide aspiring artists an opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with music in a unique manner. Triller being a talent first platform strongly advocates the proposition of encouraging budding talent to exhibit their expertise and gain the recognition they truly deserve. We are certain, the initiative will bring to fore never seen before talent and we hope to contribute to bringing about a significant change in the music industry.”