Tulsi Kumar's Pop Rock Single - Tanhaai is a 'game changer' for the music industry and has already crossed over 60 million views!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is enjoying the best phase of her career as an independent music artist. The talented singer has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look forward to, during this challenging lockdown period.
Her solo love ballad 'Tanhaai' which falls under the pop-rock genre, continues to make waves and has crossed over 60 million views on YouTube since its release. Raw, real and filled with emotions, the song that is extremely close to Tulsi's heart, won her praise and accolades not just from her fans but also from some of the biggest names in the music fraternity.
'Tanhaai' has been quite a motivational and inspirational song, speaking to the youth in the most relatable manner. It's no surprise then that the pop-rock song has been winning hearts across the world, with the viewership numbers growing every single day.
Interestingly, at a time of collaborations, came a fresh, vibrant song that was entirely female driven and treated fans to a whole new side of Tulsi Kumar's personality. ‘Tanhaai’, composed by Sachet-Parampara, was also one of the front runners in the pop-rock space, opening the Indian market to a whole different genre of music.
Ecstatic with the success of the song, Tulsi Kumar says, “The feedback and love ‘Tanhaai’ has received is truly overwhelming. This song was a new experience for me, not only because it attempts a new genre of music but also because I was so heavily invested in the song from start till finish. I’m so glad and happy that my fans and artists I respect and admire from the music industry, have loved the song and embraced it the way they have.”
