For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2020 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Solardo drop nostalgia-tinged new single 'Enough'

MUMBAI: Manchester electronic favourites Solardo have joined forces with Happy Mondays vocalist Rowetta on new single ‘Enough’, out today via Ultra.

Combining high-energy synth stabs, euphoric rave sirens and Rowetta’s iconic, soul-drenched vocals, ‘Enough’ successfully captures the essence of the illustrious 90s rave scene. An ode to a vital moment in British dance music culture, this year has seen the clubbing industry across the world negatively affected due to COVID-19. From club closures and cancelled shows, the difficult year has left the music scene needing support and togetherness now more than ever. With this latest single, Solardo’s mission is to spark those feelings of being in the club, while drawing influences from the golden age of rave to show what we've missed out on this year. The release coincides with the announcement of a special Lost Horizons live stream that Solardo will perform on Boxing Day.

Solardo have carried their domination of the scene into the new decade after a 2019 that saw them deliver one of the songs of summer with the mammoth ‘XTC’. A collaboration with Eli Brown, the track received support from Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 as well as club favourites Richy Ahmed, Denis Sulta and Carl Cox. They also linked up with Chicago house legend Marshall Jefferson on ‘Move Your Body’, a single that has amassed over 12 million Spotify streams, house icon Armand Van Helden on ‘Power Of Bass’ and UK dance music tastemaker Paul Woolford on ‘Tear It Up’.

Fellow Mancunian Rowetta Idah is best known for her work with the Happy Mondays, recording and touring with the band from 1990 and recently reforming with the original lineup. She has also released a string of singles across 2020, most recently linking up with London DJ and producer duo K & K on ‘Love Will Save The Day’, as well as collaborations with legendary producers Todd Terry, Kenny Dope and new-gen house music star, Oliver Heldens.

‘Enough’ taps into the iconic sound of British dance music in the 90s and holds a strong message.

Tags
Solardo Enough Singer
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2020

Real instruments losing its sheen in this new-age music world

MUMBAI: As we are getting more inclined to the technological advances happening around us in the digital era, there is no denying that its impact is seen everywhere including the music used in our songs.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Miley Cyrus shared traumatic experience during her teens

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began in her teens.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Roshni Kaur brings home the most promising upcoming singer award from IFEFA Awards Australia 2020

MUMBAI: Indian based singer, writer and composer Roshni Kaur is currently on cloud nine after winning the most promising upcoming singer in the International Film and Entertainment Festival Australia (IFEFA).

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Much awaited Cafe in the city, 'Jaipur Blues' had an Musical Inauguration

MUMBAI: From food to art to warmth: New cafe in the city, 'Jaipur Blues' offers it all

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Akhil Sachdeva is all set to tie the knot with best friend Tanya Gulla on 7th December; wedding to take place by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines

MUMBAI: Akhil Sachdeva, who has a bunch of popular romantic songs to his credit, is looking forward to beginning a new chapter of his life.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Roshni Kaur brings home the most promising upcoming singer award from IFEFA Awards Australia 2020

MUMBAI: Indian based singer, writer and composer Roshni Kaur is currently on cloud nine after winning the most promising upcoming singer in the...read more

2
Armaan Malik: Rapper Divine and I have thought of collaborating

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik might have beaten rapper Divine in the Best India Act category at the recent MTV Europe Music Awards, but there is no bad...read more

3
Miley Cyrus shared traumatic experience during her teens

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began...read more

4
BLR delivers massive banger on Heldeep Records with 'Limbo'

MUMBAI: BLR, The alias of renowned producer Leon Bolier shows a new side to himself in his mission to adopt a more deep, dark yet melodic club...read more

5
AR Rahman: It's not like I sit on my chair and magic happens

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman feels it is very important to keep reinventing. For that, he says, he keeps on challenging...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group