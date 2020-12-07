Roshni Kaur brings home the most promising upcoming singer award from IFEFA Awards Australia 2020

MUMBAI: Indian based singer, writer and composer Roshni Kaur is currently on cloud nine after winning the most promising upcoming singer in the International Film and Entertainment Festival Australia (IFEFA). This talented singer won the award for her beautiful vocals and her outstanding quality and singing for her cover of the song ‘Kalank’.

“I am very happy as IFEFA recognised my hard work and honoured me. It is a different and out of the world feeling to be winning an award and representing our nation at such a prestigious award show.” Roshni said. The singer has dedicated her award to her later father who was also her inspiration and guru.

The singer has a number of songs lined up for release along with a single with singer Mika Singh for a soon to be released Indo Canadian feature film.

Roshni’s next single to be released is the female version of the song ‘Sunwai’ which is composed by music director Naresh- Anand and sung by Benny Dayal.

So watch out for this new and very promising talent coming soon with some more beautiful music videos and songs soon.