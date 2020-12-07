For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Dec 2020 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus shared traumatic experience during her teens

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has opened up about the “trauma” she experienced following intense media scrutiny over her body – something which she says began in her teens.

In a new cover interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus opened up about some of her experiences and how much they affected her from a young age.

Cyrus said: “At one point I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you’re circling my boobs and shit like that…I’m the bad guy?’

“I think people are starting to go, ‘Wait, wait, wait. That was fucked up.’ They’re starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there.”

Cyrus continued: “I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I’m sure there’s something in there…Some trauma of feeling so criticised, I think, for what I felt was pretty average teenage, early exploration.”
Cyrus went on to say “big progress” had occurred since her teens in media coverage “especially towards women and bodies.”

“I don’t even know if you really can slut-shame now. Is that even a thing?’ Cyrus said. “The media hasn’t really slut-shamed me in a long time.

Earlier this week (December 4), Cyrus performed a cover of Hole’s 1994 classic, ‘Doll Parts’ on The Howard Stern Show.

It’s the latest in a string of rock-oriented covers Cyrus has delivered throughout 2020. In recent months, the singer has given her rendition on the likes of Blondie and The Cranberries, earning accolades from both.
In a four-star review of Cyrus’ latest album, NME said it saw the singer reinvent herself, with the record possessing “infinitely more grit” than its predecessor, 2017’s ‘Younger Now’.

The review continued: “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”

