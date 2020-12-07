BLR delivers massive banger on Heldeep Records with 'Limbo'

MUMBAI: BLR, The alias of renowned producer Leon Bolier shows a new side to himself in his mission to adopt a more deep, dark yet melodic club focussed sound. With his latest track ‘Limbo’ he once again proves his versatility and ability to showcase multiple facets of his musical style.Delivering energy from the first beat, BLR wastes no time in getting down to business. Soon after the drop hits, a bouncy synth builds up to a percussion melody. A mischievous techno bass hook soon cuts through, accompanied by a bouncy synth layered with a percussion melody that proceeds to provide the hook for the duration of the track. It’s cutting-edge and hard-hitting tune while a round bassline to ensure the track.After racking up over 10 million Spotify streams for his first-ever BLR release ‘Nungwi’, the Dutch DJ and producer continued to push a more experimental yet dancefloor friendly sound. Crossing over 100 million YouTube views with his track ‘Taj’ and releasing his 15-track journey on his debut album ‘Odyssee’ in 2019, and invites to play at festivals such as Tomorrowland and Mysteryland and club gigs all over the globe, BLR is an indispensable part of our scene.