News |  04 Dec 2020 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Underground Rapper-Producer MC Stan releases forth song 'Numberkari' of much awaited Tadipaar Album

MUMBAI: MC Stan debuts his album, 'Tadipaar' with his forth release Numberkari. Numberkari is a close friend/homie who's always around you, he gets in trouble with you and ends up even spending jail time with you when y'all get into deep trouble together. In the song Stan talks about his experiences with his "Numberkaris" and how they aren't the best people to keep, they somehow always end up snitching and messing your life up.

The Music Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHIvK-7q860 dropped on 30th November and continues the storyline from the previous 3 songs 307 (https://youtu.be/wHIvK-7q860),Ek Din Pyaar (https://youtu.be/gU74mNz64VU)  and Hosh Mai Aa (https://youtu.be/mqNyFYx44EE).

Tadipaar is the act of being sentenced to live outside the limits of one’s city. Usually executed by the police when there is too much heat on an individual in that particular area of residence. Through his six songs and two instrumentals, the album narrates the life turning experience of ‘Tadipaar’ from Pune to Mumbai. It portrays his struggles and winnings as he chose to come to Mumbai. The album also depicts his versatility in all aspects of music from lyric writing to beat production and delivery.

Continuing with the same, MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi is a pioneer as much as a product of Pune hip-hop. He grew around the neighborhood of Tadiwala Road. Stan was introduced to hip hop when he was 12 years old by his elder brother, which made him write his first song ‘Bhalti Public’ in Grade 7. His childhood revolved around Kawali music being played at his home. Later, he drew inspiration from Lil Wayne, Eminem, Busta Rhymes, The Black-Eyed Peas, and Tupac, with Rakim having the most influence on him. He escalated to B-boying and Beat boxing before finally elevating to Rapping-the third element of hip-hop, that he is popularly well known for today.

Stan kept a low profile and preferred remaining as underground as he could. His older songs like ‘Galat Scene’ and Trippin’ used to spread via Whatsapp forwards initially, before fan pages uploaded them on Youtube. He rose to online fame with his hits, ‘Wata’ and ‘Khuja Mat’, and never looked back again, gaining almost 675,000+ subscribers with 65 million views over the past year and a half.

