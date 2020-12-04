For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Dec 2020 16:23 |  By Namrata Kale

Tony Kakkar on song Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have great chemistry onscreen

MUMBAI: Curator of song Shona Shona; musician Tony Kakkar recently shared an insight into making this song which features Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.

“When the song was been made, that was the time Shehnaz came out of Bigg Boss and when I played this to her for the first time she loved it. We offered Sidharth Shukla this opportunity too as we wanted them to be seen together in the video.

Check interview here:

Well Shona Shona has been much appreciated by the audience and has already crossed 38 mn views in just view days.

Stay tuned for more updates.

