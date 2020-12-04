'Sunburn Academy' announces grand opening

MUMBAI: Percept Live, pioneers in the Live Music Festival domain in India and creators of the iconic Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest Electronic Dance Music festival, have taken a ground-breaking step to announce the launch of the ‘Sunburn Academy’, an intensive and interactive online Academic Program exclusively curated for aspiring DJs and Music Producers. The Grand Opening and commencement of the ‘Beginners – DJ’ Course is scheduled for the first week of January 2021.

Sunburn Academy will offer innovative online programs in the area of Music, Content and Event Production designed for those wanting to pursue and succeed in a career in the electronic music domain. In its launch year of 2020, the Academy will offer three types of Courses viz. Beginners Course, Intermediate Course and the Advanced Course to cater to multiple audiences and proficiencies. The Academy will be open to students in the age group of 15 – 39 years across Metros and Tier I cities and will welcome people from diverse walks of life including students, professionals and entrepreneurs.

The Vision of the Academy is to help aspiring talent learn the nuances and accurate techniques in the music world through a bespoke mix of theoretical, practical and interactive sessions. Leading industry experts and musicians will interact with students offering them insider access to DJ and production fundamentals and advanced industry insights including the technical, business, marketing, social, viral, and creative side of building a brand as a DJ / Producer in the field of electronic music. Acclaimed DJs will share stories from their own personal journey offering aspirants a practical understanding of the skills and determination required to make it big in the music world. The Academy will also provide students with an edge in this competitive domain by offering them a credible and popular live Sunburn platform to showcase their skills and talent in front of a live global audience.

The ‘Beginners – DJ’ Course will accommodate 150+ students and run over a period of 4 weeks. The program will focus on the nuances of electronic music and enable students to master the knowledge and skills of creative music production. Students will learn via the Zoom meeting app, enjoy interactive quizzes and live sessions with famous DJs like Sartek who will offer invaluable tips and guidance on how to create their own unique brand. Students will get a chance to work with leading audio softwares such as Ableton Live 10.

In the near future, the Sunburn Academy will add more courses specializing in Music Production, Technical’s and Stage Production, Festival Photography and Videography.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, "This is a terrific opportunity for Sunburn to give back to the music industry. Sunburn revolutionized the Live Music Festival domain in India 14 years ago and we intend to take a big step forward to make a difference in the careers of budding new music artists in India. We have received so much love and support from our artists and fans over the years and now it is important for us to take the time to educate and mentor aspiring students who have a talent and interest in an industry that I've been so proud to be a part of. This is something we have always wanted to do, and setting up the Sunburn Academy offering education in a domain I live and love is truly a dream come true for me. Our bespoke academy programs have been created in consultation with the best minds in the music industry, and our goal is to empower the next generation of music industry professionals.”

The Sunburn Academy Courses are scheduled to commence from the first week of January 2021. Aspirants can visit sunburn.in.in to learn more about the program offered, enrol and gain admission to the course.