For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2020 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

'Sunburn Academy' announces grand opening

MUMBAI: Percept Live, pioneers in the Live Music Festival domain in India and creators of the iconic Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest Electronic Dance Music festival, have taken a ground-breaking step to announce the launch of the ‘Sunburn Academy’, an intensive and interactive online Academic Program exclusively curated for aspiring DJs and Music Producers. The Grand Opening and commencement of the ‘Beginners – DJ’ Course is scheduled for the first week of January 2021.

Sunburn Academy will offer innovative online programs in the area of Music, Content and Event Production designed for those wanting to pursue and succeed in a career in the electronic music domain. In its launch year of 2020, the Academy will offer three types of Courses viz. Beginners Course, Intermediate Course and the Advanced Course to cater to multiple audiences and proficiencies. The Academy will be open to students in the age group of 15 – 39 years across Metros and Tier I cities and will welcome people from diverse walks of life including students, professionals and entrepreneurs.

The Vision of the Academy is to help aspiring talent learn the nuances and accurate techniques in the music world through a bespoke mix of theoretical, practical and interactive sessions. Leading industry experts and musicians will interact with students offering them insider access to DJ and production fundamentals and advanced industry insights including the technical, business, marketing, social, viral, and creative side of building a brand as a DJ / Producer in the field of electronic music. Acclaimed DJs will share stories from their own personal journey offering aspirants a practical understanding of the skills and determination required to make it big in the music world. The Academy will also provide students with an edge in this competitive domain by offering them a credible and popular live Sunburn platform to showcase their skills and talent in front of a live global audience.

The ‘Beginners – DJ’ Course will accommodate 150+ students and run over a period of 4 weeks. The program will focus on the nuances of electronic music and enable students to master the knowledge and skills of creative music production. Students will learn via the Zoom meeting app, enjoy interactive quizzes and live sessions with famous DJs like Sartek who will offer invaluable tips and guidance on how to create their own unique brand. Students will get a chance to work with leading audio softwares such as Ableton Live 10.

In the near future, the Sunburn Academy will add more courses specializing in Music Production, Technical’s and Stage Production, Festival Photography and Videography.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, "This is a terrific opportunity for Sunburn to give back to the music industry. Sunburn revolutionized the Live Music Festival domain in India 14 years ago and we intend to take a big step forward to make a difference in the careers of budding new music artists in India. We have received so much love and support from our artists and fans over the years and now it is important for us to take the time to educate and mentor aspiring students who have a talent and interest in an industry that I've been so proud to be a part of. This is something we have always wanted to do, and setting up the Sunburn Academy offering education in a domain I live and love is truly a dream come true for me. Our bespoke academy programs have been created in consultation with the best minds in the music industry, and our goal is to empower the next generation of music industry professionals.”

The Sunburn Academy Courses are scheduled to commence from the first week of January 2021. Aspirants can visit sunburn.in.in to learn more about the program offered, enrol and gain admission to the course.

Tags
Sunburn music Goa
Related news
News | 04 Dec 2020

Tony Kakkar on song Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have great chemistry onscreen

MUMBAI: Curator of song Shona Shona; musician Tony Kakkar recently shared an insight into making this song which features Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

Payal Dev: Song ‘Bahot Roye’ is a dedication to my dad

MUMBAI: Singer/composer Payal Dev whose known for her hit tracks like The Jawaani Song, contribution for Bajirao Mastaani recently sung and composed song Bahot Roye.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

We are lucky to have found each other: Aditya Narayan on tying the knot with Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Pictures of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tying the knot on December 1 are going viral. A ton of pictures of the couple have been rolled out on the internet from their wedding, however, the one that has left everyone abacked is the one Aditya revealed it himself.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

Chasey The Illest Reveals Powerful 'Save Me' Music Video

MUMBAI: 'Save Me' is one of the most heart-wrenching tracks on Chasey the Illest’s breakout mixtape, Nightmare Park.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2020

Shane Codd drops official video for ‘Get Out My Head’

MUMBAI: Irish dance music breakout star Shane Codd has dropped the official video for his hit debut single ‘Get Out My Head’, out now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
French Electro producer DANGER releases debut video game soundtrack, 'Haven OST'

MUMBAI: Masked French producer, artist, and self-proclaimed video game enthusiast DANGER returns to the spotlight with his third official studio...read more

2
Tony Kakkar on song Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have great chemistry onscreen

MUMBAI: Curator of song Shona Shona; musician Tony Kakkar recently shared an insight into making this song which features Siddharth Shukla and...read more

3
Payal Dev: Song ‘Bahot Roye’ is a dedication to my dad

MUMBAI: Singer/composer Payal Dev whose known for her hit tracks like The Jawaani Song, contribution for Bajirao Mastaani recently sung and composed...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero'

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas celebrate their second Hindu wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple took to...read more

5
Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says her marriage with Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth had too much conflict, adding that she is looking for a life...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group