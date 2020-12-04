For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2020 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

SpotlampE presents ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein - Forever LOVE’ a heart-warming love song by Amit Mishra

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s music label SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi romantic pop song titled ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’. Sung by the multi-talented playback singer Amit Mishra, ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is all set to rule hearts! This Song is part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE where there would be three months of super hit originals by some of Bollywood’s leading playback singers. Released on 4th December ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is available exclusively on SpotlampE and will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

The music of ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is composed by the celebrated music composer Raaj Aashoo and the song is penned by Murali Agrawal. The music video is beautifully directed by Prateek Armaan Shrivastava & Farah Khan. ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ features well known actors Dev Sharma and Soniya Mann.

Amit Mishra is a singer, songwriter and live performer. He became more popular post the release of the song ‘Bulleya’ sung by him from the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. For his rendition of the song ‘Bulleya’, Amit MIshra won many film awards for the Best Male Playback Singer.

Commenting on the release of ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’, singer Amit Mishra said “Music has been an inseparable part of my life. I am pleased to be associated with ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ – a soothing song with beautiful lyrics. I had a great time recording the song and working with such a beautiful team. I hope the Song is showered with lots of love and appreciation by the listeners.”                                                                      

SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, 9XM and SpotlampE have partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. This initiative has received a stupendous response from music lovers, Music fraternity and also from the advertisers.

Commenting on the launch of this romantic pop song, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Amit Mishra and launch ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ on SpotlampE – a platform for new and established singers. ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is a romantic pop song and I am sure that it will definitely resonate with the listeners.”

‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This heart-warming song will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama Music and Resso among others.

Catch the song ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein - Forever Love’ by Amit Mishra on – https://bit.ly/KaiseBhoolunMein

Tags
SpotlampE Kaise Bhoolun Mein Forever LOVE Amit Mishra
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2020

SpotlampE presents Tu Mila by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi Romantic pop song titled ‘Tu Mila’ by the prominent Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari. ‘Tu Mila’ is a melodious romantic pop song rejoicing love.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

SpotlampE presents 'Shayera' the other side of Babul Supriyo

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi love song titled ‘Shayera’ by the famed singer Babul Supriyo. ‘Shayera’ is a melodious love song celebrating eternal love and it is all set to rule the heart of listeners!

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

SpotlampE launches Sudhar Jaa by K John

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi track titled ‘Sudhar Jaa’ by renowned artiste K John. Packed with unlimited swag, groovy tunes and super cool lyrics, ‘Sudhar Jaa’ is all set to lit the festive season!

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

SpotlampE and Shreya Ghoshal presents 'Jab Jab Navratre Aave'

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE has collaborated with one of the best female playback singers Shreya Ghoshal, to launch a beautiful song titled ‘Jab Jab Navratre Aave’. The song is an ode to Devi Maa on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

9XM presents 9XM INdiefest with SpotlampE Originals

MUMBAI: India’s popular Hindi music channel 9XM and vibrant music label SpotlampE are all set to brighten up the upcoming festive season with ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tony Kakkar on song Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have great chemistry onscreen

MUMBAI: Curator of song Shona Shona; musician Tony Kakkar recently shared an insight into making this song which features Siddharth Shukla and...read more

2
Diljit Dosanjh locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, gets celeb support

MUMBAI: The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has been getting uglier all through Thursday, and a few Bollywood celebrities have...read more

3
Shane Codd drops official video for ‘Get Out My Head’

MUMBAI: Irish dance music breakout star Shane Codd has dropped the official video for his hit debut single ‘Get Out My Head’, out now. Set in Shane’s...read more

4
French Electro producer DANGER releases debut video game soundtrack, 'Haven OST'

MUMBAI: Masked French producer, artist, and self-proclaimed video game enthusiast DANGER returns to the spotlight with his third official studio...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero'

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas celebrate their second Hindu wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple took to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group