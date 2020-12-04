SpotlampE presents ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein - Forever LOVE’ a heart-warming love song by Amit Mishra

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s music label SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi romantic pop song titled ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’. Sung by the multi-talented playback singer Amit Mishra, ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is all set to rule hearts! This Song is part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE where there would be three months of super hit originals by some of Bollywood’s leading playback singers. Released on 4th December ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is available exclusively on SpotlampE and will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

The music of ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is composed by the celebrated music composer Raaj Aashoo and the song is penned by Murali Agrawal. The music video is beautifully directed by Prateek Armaan Shrivastava & Farah Khan. ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ features well known actors Dev Sharma and Soniya Mann.

Amit Mishra is a singer, songwriter and live performer. He became more popular post the release of the song ‘Bulleya’ sung by him from the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. For his rendition of the song ‘Bulleya’, Amit MIshra won many film awards for the Best Male Playback Singer.

Commenting on the release of ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’, singer Amit Mishra said “Music has been an inseparable part of my life. I am pleased to be associated with ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ – a soothing song with beautiful lyrics. I had a great time recording the song and working with such a beautiful team. I hope the Song is showered with lots of love and appreciation by the listeners.”

SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, 9XM and SpotlampE have partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. This initiative has received a stupendous response from music lovers, Music fraternity and also from the advertisers.

Commenting on the launch of this romantic pop song, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Amit Mishra and launch ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ on SpotlampE – a platform for new and established singers. ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ is a romantic pop song and I am sure that it will definitely resonate with the listeners.”

‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This heart-warming song will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama Music and Resso among others.

Catch the song ‘Kaise Bhoolun Mein - Forever Love’ by Amit Mishra on – https://bit.ly/KaiseBhoolunMein