News |  04 Dec 2020 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus says her marriage with Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth had too much conflict, adding that she is looking for a life partner who can be her anchor.

The singer split from the actor in August 2019, less than a year after they exchanged vows. Now, she has revealed that she hates being in a relationship where there are too many arguments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There was too much conflict... When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting," she said.

The star first got engaged to Liam in May 2012, but they split in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016.

Cyrus has admitted that she doesn't know if she and the 30-year-old actor would have gone through with the marriage plan if her home in Malibu was not destroyed in a fire in 2018.

"We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged - I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she said on "The Howard Stern Show".

"And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn't come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything. I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from, I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends' grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love," she added.

The singer continued: "I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.

"And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire.

"Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You're attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she added.

Despite the couple going their separate ways, Cyrus says she has no hard feelings for Liam.

"I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Miley Cyrus actor Liam Hemsworth Singer
