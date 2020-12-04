Listen to Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson’s new “Oh Santa!”

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey has shared an update on her 2010 Christmas song “Oh Santa!” The new version features Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who also co-wrote the track with Carey. Check out the song’s video below.
The new “Oh Santa!” is featured in Carey’s new Apple TV+ special, fittingly titled Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Carey released her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey at the end of September. Shortly after, she released a new album of rarities.
Arian Grande released her new album Positions at the end of October.
After appearing as Grizabella in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats last year, Hudson is set to star as Aretha Franklin in a forthcoming biopic about the late singer.
