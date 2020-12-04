Ariana Grande kisses boyfriend Dalton Gomez in new post

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is showing a new pov of her relationship with Dalton Gomez.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the "34+35" singer shared a rare photo with her real estate broker boyfriend on Instagram. Among the carousel of photos—captioned, "some life stuff :)"—was a black and white pic of her and Dalton kissing.
The new couple have been pretty private about the relationship, but given the overarching theme of Ariana's newest album positions, things seem to be heating up.
The two made their first public appearance back in March in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video "Stuck With U," where the pair adorably danced around in a bedroom.
In October, a source told E! News, "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels."
"It's a very healthy relationship," the source shared. "They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. However, the couple parted ways in Oct. 2018.
Before her romance with Pete, Ariana dated the late Mac Miller, who fans believed she paid tribute to on her new album, positions.
In the song "just like magic," Ariana sings, "Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven." Then there's a three second pause where crickets are heard. The crickets are heard again in "positions" when she sings, "Heaven sent you to me."
A TikTok user pointed out that Mac has an unreleased song titled "Crickets" which was dropped posthumously earlier this year.
