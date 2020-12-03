Tune in to your kind of music at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

MUMBAI: It’s here! For fans of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the wait is finally over! On December 4-6, 2020, the 11th edition of India’s happiest music festival will go live virtually, for the first time in its history. Some of the biggest local and international artists are set to entertain and engage with a virtual audience through innovative and diverse programming features designed to replicate the on-ground experience and connect the community. Prepare for three days of fun with music and comedy!

The stream for Dec 4th will also be complementary – anyone can tune in!

Dec 4, Friday

Lucky Ali | Nucleya | The Improv Dream Team: Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Rahul Subramaniam, Prashasti Singh, Aadar Malik | Neeti Palta

Dec 5, Saturday

CAS| Rashmeet Kaur | Oddisee & Good Company | Fink | Taba Chake | Hashbass | Nothing Anonymous | Phum Viphurit | Duckwrth | Vidya Vox | Hiatus Kaiyote | Till Apes | Varun Thakur | Sapan Verma | Rahul Dua | Abish Mathew | Vipul Goyal

Dec 6, Sunday

Seasonal Affected Beats | Prateek Kuhad | Raja Kumari | FOPCHU | Anuv Jain | Yung Raja | When Chai Met Toast | LIFAFA | Aavrutti+Guests | The Lumineers | Shruti Haasan ft. Murthovic & Karan Parikh | Kalamkaar Showcase | Kvizzing with Kumar Varun, Kanan Gill, Ashish Shakya, Naveen Richard, Anirban Dasgupta, Kaneez Surka | Festival Circuit: Sonali Thakker, Jeeya Sethi | Amit Tandon

Viewers who log in for the virtual festival can access spectacular programming on three stages — the BACARDÍ Arena, The Dewar’s Stage, BREEZER Vivid Stage - at any given time and can even seamlessly switch stages to watch their favourite artists perform. It will be an immersive experience where viewers can create their own virtual parties, upload a spotlight clip of themselves and more! One can even get a chance to chat with creators or influencers present at the festival!

Since its inception in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has emerged as one of the biggest and most awaited music festivals in India. Over the last decade, it has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across genres.

Log on to nh7.in to buy tickets to the happiest music festival!