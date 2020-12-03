MX Player brings viewers a unique reality show with MX TakaTak Fame House

MUMBAI: A chance to spend a week in an exotic location, in a lavish Spanish villa, chilling amongst the who’s who of the digital world: An MX Original - MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1 will be dropping soon on the platform.
This unique reality series gives India's leading content creators a first of its kind chance to collab, chill and create engaging content in a battle to win more fame.
Watch the teaser now:
Stay tuned to this space to know more!
