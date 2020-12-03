Make way for Sufiscore's latest song "Muraliya" from popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's latest album, Bhoomi 2020

MUMBAI: From producing traditional music to working with the biggest artists in the industry, Sufiscore has maintained its flagship position as the platform for music and heritage.
With their exemplary vision, Sufiscore is a name to reckon with in the music industry. With their impeccable taste for music, quality and determination, Sufiscore continues to foster a strong community of music lovers.
Their latest track “Muraliya” is sung impeccably by Shreya Ghoshal. Told through beautfiul lyrics from Shradha Pandit and sophisticated electronic production from Salim-Sulaiman and Raj Pandit, it is a unique experience. The track maintains its soul through the ‘jugalbandi’ provided by flautist Paras Nath and tabla player Ojas Adhiya.
The album Bhoomi 2020 continues to provide hit after hit and we cannot wait for the next release. Sufiscore’s emphasis on quality music is upheld by the calibre of the artists involved in this project. Both the music and visuals are electrifying and with continued collaborations, Sufiscore will continue to cement its place in the music industry.
