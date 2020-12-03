For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2020 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Make way for Sufiscore's latest song "Muraliya" from popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's latest album, Bhoomi 2020

MUMBAI: From producing traditional music to working with the biggest artists in the industry, Sufiscore has maintained its flagship position as the platform for music and heritage.

Song link -

With their exemplary vision, Sufiscore is a name to reckon with in the music industry. With their impeccable taste for music, quality and determination, Sufiscore continues to foster a strong community of music lovers.

Their latest track “Muraliya” is sung impeccably by Shreya Ghoshal. Told through beautfiul lyrics from Shradha Pandit and sophisticated electronic production from Salim-Sulaiman and Raj Pandit, it is a unique experience. The track maintains its soul through the ‘jugalbandi’ provided by flautist Paras Nath and tabla player Ojas Adhiya.

The album Bhoomi 2020 continues to provide hit after hit and we cannot wait for the next release. Sufiscore’s emphasis on quality music is upheld by the calibre of the artists involved in this project. Both the music and visuals are electrifying and with continued collaborations, Sufiscore will continue to cement its place in the music industry.

Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Salim Sulaiman music
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2020

Detective Boomrah set to debut on radio with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’s storytelling show

MUMBAI: Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, one of the most popular Indian storytellers, is now set to launch his storytelling show on one of the country’s leading radio channel ISHQ 104.8 FM (Delhi-NCR).

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song "Kamaal Karte Ho" is out now

MUMBAI: Much to everyone’s delight, the song brings spotlight to their oh-so-famous chemistry. The song invokes emotions of – love, loss, and heartbreak.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

MX Player brings viewers a unique reality show with MX TakaTak Fame House

MUMBAI: A chance to spend a week in an exotic location, in a lavish Spanish villa, chilling amongst the who’s who of the digital world: An MX Original - MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1 will be dropping soon on the platform.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Tune in to your kind of music at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

MUMBAI: It’s here! For fans of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the wait is finally over! On December 4-6, 2020, the 11th edition of India’s happiest music festival will go live virtually, for the first time in its history.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Hussain Ajani releases his next song Aansoo sung by Raafay Israr

MUMBAI: After multiple successes with songs like Mandiyan by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoon by Natasha Baig, Jugni by Jabbar Abbas and Kaheen Dur Chaleen by Nirmal Roy, Hussain Ajani recently released his song Aansoo sung and composed by Raafay Israr.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Delhi's incipient singer, Essjay also known as Saksham Jain is very thrilled for his upcoming project, Rolex

MUMBAI: We have a such a deep connection to music because it is ‘hardwired’ in our brains and bodies. If music was a drug, it would be marketable....read more

2
Detective Boomrah set to debut on radio with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’s storytelling show

MUMBAI: Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, one of the most popular Indian storytellers, is now set to launch his storytelling show on one of the country’s...read more

3
Tune in to your kind of music at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

MUMBAI: It’s here! For fans of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the wait is finally over! On December 4-6, 2020, the 11th edition of India’s happiest music...read more

4
Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper...read more

5
Hussain Ajani releases his next song Aansoo sung by Raafay Israr

MUMBAI: After multiple successes with songs like Mandiyan by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoon by Natasha Baig, Jugni by Jabbar Abbas and Kaheen Dur Chaleen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group