Detective Boomrah set to debut on radio with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’s storytelling show

MUMBAI: Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, one of the most popular Indian storytellers, is now set to launch his storytelling show on one of the country’s leading radio channel ISHQ 104.8 FM (Delhi-NCR). The broadcast of the first season of Rai’s weekly radio show ‘Kahaniyaan – Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai Ke Saath’ will commence from Friday, December 4, 2020. The show is scheduled to be broadcast every Friday from 9pm to 10pm with a repeat on Saturday from 2pm to 3pm.

The storyteller will start his show with ‘The Missing Mr Kwatrochi’, which has been one of his most popular thriller stories across different web and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. The story features Rai’s most celebrated fictional character Detective Boomrah, whose first look was unveiled recently. The next story to feature on the show will be ‘Uska Adha Hissa’, a heart touching love story. Even as Rai’s popularity on the Internet can majorly be attributed to his thriller and detective short stories, the ISHQ FM radio show will feature his creations from genres such as love & romance as well.

Talking about the show, Rai said, “Radio is an appropriate format for sharing stories with masses and I am excited to embark on this new journey. All I can promise is an audio treat for the listeners as for the first time they would get to listen to stories from across varied genres on the same show.”

All stories featuring on the show have been conceived and written by Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai himself. Along with new stories penned by Rai, his other creations such as Devil’s Game, The Valentine Girl, The Christmas Man, The Killer, Bhai Sahab Chale Bangkok, Bhangarh Fort and Horror of Nuambi Village are slated to be featured on the show.