For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2020 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Detective Boomrah set to debut on radio with Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’s storytelling show

MUMBAI: Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai, one of the most popular Indian storytellers, is now set to launch his storytelling show on one of the country’s leading radio channel ISHQ 104.8 FM (Delhi-NCR). The broadcast of the first season of Rai’s weekly radio show ‘Kahaniyaan – Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai Ke Saath’ will commence from Friday, December 4, 2020. The show is scheduled to be broadcast every Friday from 9pm to 10pm with a repeat on Saturday from 2pm to 3pm.

The storyteller will start his show with ‘The Missing Mr Kwatrochi’, which has been one of his most popular thriller stories across different web and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. The story features Rai’s most celebrated fictional character Detective Boomrah, whose first look was unveiled recently. The next story to feature on the show will be ‘Uska Adha Hissa’, a heart touching love story. Even as Rai’s popularity on the Internet can majorly be attributed to his thriller and detective short stories, the ISHQ FM radio show will feature his creations from genres such as love & romance as well.

Talking about the show, Rai said, “Radio is an appropriate format for sharing stories with masses and I am excited to embark on this new journey. All I can promise is an audio treat for the listeners as for the first time they would get to listen to stories from across varied genres on the same show.”

All stories featuring on the show have been conceived and written by Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai himself. Along with new stories penned by Rai, his other creations such as Devil’s Game, The Valentine Girl, The Christmas Man, The Killer, Bhai Sahab Chale Bangkok, Bhangarh Fort and Horror of Nuambi Village are slated to be featured on the show.

Tags
Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai radio music
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2020

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song "Kamaal Karte Ho" is out now

MUMBAI: Much to everyone’s delight, the song brings spotlight to their oh-so-famous chemistry. The song invokes emotions of – love, loss, and heartbreak.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Make way for Sufiscore's latest song "Muraliya" from popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's latest album, Bhoomi 2020

MUMBAI: From producing traditional music to working with the biggest artists in the industry, Sufiscore has maintained its flagship position as the platform for music and heritage. Song link -

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

MX Player brings viewers a unique reality show with MX TakaTak Fame House

MUMBAI: A chance to spend a week in an exotic location, in a lavish Spanish villa, chilling amongst the who’s who of the digital world: An MX Original - MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1 will be dropping soon on the platform.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Tune in to your kind of music at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

MUMBAI: It’s here! For fans of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the wait is finally over! On December 4-6, 2020, the 11th edition of India’s happiest music festival will go live virtually, for the first time in its history.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Hussain Ajani releases his next song Aansoo sung by Raafay Israr

MUMBAI: After multiple successes with songs like Mandiyan by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoon by Natasha Baig, Jugni by Jabbar Abbas and Kaheen Dur Chaleen by Nirmal Roy, Hussain Ajani recently released his song Aansoo sung and composed by Raafay Israr.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tune in to your kind of music at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender!

MUMBAI: It’s here! For fans of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, the wait is finally over! On December 4-6, 2020, the 11th edition of India’s happiest music...read more

2
Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper...read more

3
Hussain Ajani releases his next song Aansoo sung by Raafay Israr

MUMBAI: After multiple successes with songs like Mandiyan by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoon by Natasha Baig, Jugni by Jabbar Abbas and Kaheen Dur Chaleen...read more

4
Sia, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker to perform at MTV special gala

MUMBAI: Music artistes Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker will perform at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special. The 90-minute...read more

5
Kailash Kher: Spiritual music is an inbuilt channel to be one with God

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God. Kher says the song, titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group