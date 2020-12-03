For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Dec 2020 13:30 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik speaks up for legal rights of musicians, lyricists

MUMBAI: Singer Amaal Mallik feels musicians and lyricists should be granted the legal right of their works, which they deserve.

Asked what changes he wants to see in the music industry, Amaal told IANS: "On the more technical front, I would like to hear and create something more organic. I see an inclination lately towards artificially created sounds, which are amazing too, but I feel it should be supplemented with something more. My film score in 'Saina' and my single 'Tu mera nahi' will help in proving that live musicians along with digitally produced music can go hand in hand and create a commercially hybrid score or song that can win both charts and hearts."

"I also hope that the legal rights we musicians and lyricists deserve are given to us. I guess the latter will take its own course and we have to wait and see what happens next," he added.

Last month, Amaal ventured into the unexplored music space with his debut pop song, "Tu mera nahi". It is a heartbreak number he has composed and sung, on lyrics by Rashmi Virag. So far, it has over 17 million views on YouTube.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in his early twenties with the 2014 film "Jai Ho". He is known for composing chartbusters like "Sooraj dooba hai", "Main hoon hero tera" and "Naina". In the film world, he has sung numbers like "O Khuda", "Gulabi 2.0" and "Aashiq surrender hua".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Amaal Mallik Sooraj Dooba Hai Main Hoon Hero Tera Naina O Khuda Gulabi Aashiq Surrender Hua
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2020

Papon recalls the first song he recorded

MUMBAI: Singer Papon went down memory lane and recalled the first song he ever recorded, back in the eighties. He says he was fortunate to be part of independent music in that, too.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Big B 'features' in Aditya Narayan's wedding video in a quirky way

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the ceremony. For an uber-glam effect, the video has been edited to feature Amitabh Bachchan!

read more
News | 03 Dec 2020

Nadine Coyle's mom thought she'd become drug addict on joining girl band

MUMBAI: Singer Nadine Coyle says her mother feared that she would get addicted to drugs after joining the all girls group Girls Aloud.

read more
News | 02 Dec 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate second anniversary; scroll for memories

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the cutest couple in town! They light up Instagram every so often and the internet loves it. Today, December 1, marks Priyanka and Nick's second wedding anniversary.

read more
News | 02 Dec 2020

Delhi's incipient singer, Essjay also known as Saksham Jain is very thrilled for his upcoming project, Rolex

MUMBAI: We have a such a deep connection to music because it is ‘hardwired’ in our brains and bodies. If music was a drug, it would be marketable. Music is a noninvasive, safe, cheap intervention that should be available to everyone undergoing surgery.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Papon recalls the first song he recorded

MUMBAI: Singer Papon went down memory lane and recalled the first song he ever recorded, back in the eighties. He says he was fortunate to be part of...read more

2
BLACKPINK announces livestream concert ‘The Show’

MUMBAI: Blackpink in your area (virtually)! The K-pop quartet announced on Wednesday (Dec. 2) that they'll be teaming up with YouTube Music for their...read more

3
Big B 'features' in Aditya Narayan's wedding video in a quirky way

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the ceremony. For an uber-glam effect, the video has...read more

4
Creators unveil track Teri Bhabhi’ from the upcoming Aamazon original movie COOLIE NO.1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Following the successful trailer launch of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Coolie No.1, the creators of the movie today unveiled the peppy...read more

5
Raghu Dixit: #MusicForLife is narrowing the gap between donor and the patient by raising awareness through concerts

MUMBAI: DKMS-BMST, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders organized a live musical concert...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group