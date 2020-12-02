For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Dec 2020 14:27

TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Badal aka Safidon Ka Chora is back with a bang

MUMBAI: Artiste Badal aka Safidon Ka Chora is back with a new track 'Bas Ka Nahi' is set to motivate many lovers to embrace a lifestyle of their own choice and not be in the bandwagon of pleasing others. It’s about revealing your true identity and living a carefree and rebellious life. Composed and written by Badal himself, it’s a perfect number with a catchy hook which arrives early in the song. While, halfway through, it reaches to another level with a solid rap sequence which is accompanied by high energy beats.
Badal’s previous releases ‘Afsos’ and ‘Peeta Nahi’ both became instant fan favourites and 'Bas Ka Nahi' is only going to take that success pattern ahead. As he propagates that “Rap isn’t about dissing it’s about expressing”, amid the countrywide rap and hip-hop movement, he has been able to create a revolution of his own. Badal’s new track is out now on TM Music and you can watch the music video below:

