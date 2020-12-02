For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Dec 2020 19:48 |  By Namrata Kale

Raghu Dixit: #MusicForLife is narrowing the gap between donor and the patient by raising awareness through concerts

MUMBAI: DKMS-BMST, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders organized a live musical concert #MusicForLife which aimed at creating awareness and stressed on the importance of registering as a potential blood stem cell donor.

Music For Life is an initiative by DKMS-BMST in collaboration with four talented musicians of India brought hope and joy to patients fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders. 

The concert began in November and continued every Saturday where four renowned music artists namely, Raghu Dixit, Stebin Ben, Harish Moyal, and Manasi Scott performed and interacted with blood cancer patients and survivors. To get some more perspective we spoke to Raghu Dixit who gave us a glimpse of his thought process.

“What I have observed is there are not having enough donors to donate blood to patients who are suffering from blood-related diseases. Most of the patients end up loosing their lives waiting for the right donor. Hence I feel #MusicForLife is narrowing the gap between the donor and the patient by raising awareness through concerts,” added Raghu Dixit giving his perspective about the concert.

He further stressed on the fact that music and sport-related mediums are a great way to reach out to the audience to help them decide the need of the hour.

“I am happy that the makers invited me. A large concert is a great way to entertain the audience at the same time raise awareness,” said an elated Raghu who performed his happy songs at the concert.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Raghu revealed that he is working for a Kannada movie and will soon start working on his album which is based on a romantic genre.

