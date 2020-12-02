Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate second anniversary; scroll for memories

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the cutest couple in town! They light up Instagram every so often and the internet loves it. Today, December 1, marks Priyanka and Nick's second wedding anniversary. And, on the special occasion, we have collated a few pictures from the couple's wedding album for everyone to see.
Priyanka and Nick dated for a few months before getting married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They had a two-part wedding ceremony with Hindu and Christian rituals in place. The pre-wedding festivities included star-studded haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.
Scroll through Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding album here.
Congratulations, Priyanka and Nick!
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.
